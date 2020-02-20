A Cozy Café on Taiwan’s Matsu Islands

Situated on the western tip of Nangan Island (南杆) in Taiwan’s Matsu Archipelago, Furen Café (夫人咖啡), also known as Madam Café, is a cozy coffee shop on the island’s Xiwei Village (四維村), also known as Furen Village (夫人村).

The café is the namesake of the village’s nickname, which is so-called because of various distinct legends. Some said that it was so named because all the housewives in the village defeated a pirate invasion while their husbands were away from home to catch fish in the sea.

Others said that it was because pirates once arranged for some abducted madams to live in the village. Still, others said that the village was so-called because an elegant Japanese madam enjoyed the scenery there very much when she paid a visit to Furen Village a long time ago.

The café used to be an abandoned 2-story stone house built about 100 years ago. The owner started to renovate the granite stone house at the end of 2003 with painstaking efforts, and it was finally turned into a café with a simple homestay on the second floor in the summer of 2004.

Not only does the café have a romantic name, but it is also nestled at a perfect location where visitors can take in spectacular views of the Port of Fuao (福澳港) and Beigan (北竿).

In fact, upon arriving at the narrow entrance with a small national flag of the Republic of China (Taiwan), visitors are often enchanted by the unique decoration in a wide variety of beautiful flowers and plants.

While enjoying the magnificent view of the peninsula and the beautiful surroundings of the café, visitors can taste the aromatic coffee/drinks and the unique meals in a relaxed ambiance. The most popular dishes served at the café are hand-made fish noodles, fried rice, hot pot, mussels, fish balls, sautéed seashells, fresh fish, and various kinds of cakes, etc.

Additionally, there are Matsu old wine, handmade delicacies, an array of snacks, and crafts displayed at the café. They are perfect items for visitors to bring back as gifts or souvenir mementos.

Over the years, Furen Café has become one of the most popular tourist spots in Nangan. In 2019, the coffee shop was voted as one of Taiwan’s top 100 guesthouses from the 457 guesthouses participating in an online poll conducted by Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau.

Attracted by its reputation, many famous figures have patronized Furen Café, and among them is Taiwan’s former First Lady Zhou Mei-qing (周美青), the wife of former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九). Therefore, many said that Furen Café is a destination that visitors can’t miss out on when visiting Mastu.

