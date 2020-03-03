The Top 3 Hotspots to Visit While in Taipei

Taiwan, home of some of the best food in the world, is climbing the ladder as a tourist hotspot. Last year, the country set a record of 11.84 million visitors, with increased arrivals from China, Japan, and South Korea. Besides luxurious indulgences that everyone loves like shopping malls, 5-star hotels, and memorable tourist attractions, Taiwanese cuisine is becoming one of the main reasons for the influx of tourists.

There are Michelin-starred restaurants for those seeking high-end tastes and street stalls for something more down-to-earth. There’s so much to be done in Taipei, the capital metropolis. For starters, here are three of the best hotspots to check out while in Taipei.

1. Yang Ming Shang National Park

Within the city is an unexpected oasis away from the clichés of a typically fast-paced, urbanized bustle. Located in Northern Taipei, the park is accessed from downtown; Yang Ming Shang National Park is a mountainous attraction stretching across the Beitou and Shilin districts and the new Taipei districts of Sanzhi, Shimen, Tamsui, Wanli, and Jinshan.

The park is famous for its numerous hot springs. Eons ago, a subterranean movement caused by the collision of the Philippine oceanic plate and the Eurasian continental plate resulted in the formation of the Tatun Volcano group in Northern Taipei. In the heart of Yang Ming Shang National Park, you can find Mt. Zhuzi, Mt. Qixing, and Mt. Xiao Guanyin.

Aside from its famous hot springs, the national park is also popular for its scenery. From numerous recreation spots to popular hiking trails, you will be amazed by the vibrant flora and fauna. The crown jewel of all these is the view from the peak near the Chinese Culture University, where an astounding view of Taipei will leave you breathless.

Miramar Ferris Wheel

One of the most popular rides in the Miramar Entertainment Park, the Miramar Ferris Wheel is like the London Eye to river Thames and the Daikanransha in Tokyo. It is the first Ferris wheel in Taiwan to be built on a rooftop. The ride has a total of 48 carriages.

People enjoy the view of Taipei from 100 meters above as each ride lasts for about 17 minutes. Appreciate the beauty of Jian Nan Mountain, take a selfie with Taipei 101 in the backdrop, or look for the next place to visit from the scenic overlook. The view is not the only thing to look forward to. The Miramar Ferris Wheel puts on a light show with its 624 neon lights at night. Accompanied by live bands playing music, it’s a popular spot for locals and tourists.

Once you’re done with the Miramar Ferris Wheel, you can explore and have fun experiencing other activities inside the entertainment park.

Taipei 101 Observatory

This one is a place that you should never miss. Right from the moment you enter the city, Taipei 101 will be one of the first buildings you’ll notice. The conspicuous building is in Xinyi District. It is one of the most famous skyscrapers in the world.

With a height of 1,667 feet, it held the title of the tallest building in the world from 2004 to 2010. What makes the building unique is the architectural design integrating Asian aesthetics with a modern structure. The observation decks are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. But for an optimal visit, check out the observation deck before dusk so that you can view the city during day time and night in one go.

