COVID-19 Update: Global Infections Exceed 90,000 as Countries Scramble to Contain Spread

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continued its spread across the globe during the first week of March, despite travel restrictions aimed at curtailing its spread.

As the global death toll reached over 3,000, South Korea said Monday it has confirmed 599 new cases, far higher than the daily tally reported in China. With 4,335 confirmed infections and at least 28 deaths, South Korea has the second-largest national caseload. However, it has tested more than 100,000 people, far more than most nations.

In the United States, where two deaths were reported over the weekend, tests have taken place at a far slower pace. Genetic analysis has suggested that the novel coronavirus, which causes the highly infectious respiratory disease COVID-19, has probably been spreading undetected for about six weeks in Washington state. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday took steps to sharply expand testing.

Italy now has more than 1,600 confirmed cases and 52 deaths, while Iran surpassed 1,500, with 66 deaths. Travelers from both countries appear to have spread the virus to other nations in the Middle East and Europe. Elsewhere, Indonesia, one of the few large nations thought to be free of the virus, said Monday that it had two confirmed cases, while others were reported in Australia, India, and Portugal.

Here are the latest developments:

The number of deaths worldwide is now more than 3,000, with infections exceeding 90,000

More than 90 percent are in Hubei, China, but there have been deaths in 10 other countries

The European Union disease prevention agency raises risk level to “moderate to high”

The leader of a South Korean church (which South Korea labels a cult) linked to the outbreak gets on his knees to apologize

Iran reported 66 deaths, including Mohammad Mirmohammadi, a high-ranking adviser to the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Indonesia, Iceland, Portugal, Armenia, the Czech Republic, and Andorra confirm their first cases

Australia confirms the first person-to-person transmission

China reports 42 more deaths — a total of 2,912

South Korea The head of the religious sect that has been at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea has apologized to the nation for the disease’s spread. Lee Man-hee, the leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, got on his knees and bowed at a news conference. About 60 percent of the country’s 4,335 confirmed cases are sect members. Prosecutors have been asked to investigate Mr. Lee on possible charges of gross negligence. “Although it was not intentional, many people have been infected,” said the 88-year-old leader. “We put our utmost efforts, but were unable to prevent it all.” China Factory activity in China fell at a record rate in February, as manufacturers closed their operations to contain the spread of coronavirus. The country’s official measure of manufacturing activity — the Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) — dropped to 35.7 from 50 in January. It shows the virus is having a bigger impact than the financial crisis that shook the world last decade. The data also suggests that factories are struggling to find enough workers. Many are dependent on China’s 300 million migrant workers, a third of whom are still not working because of quarantine rules. It is expected that China’s economic growth will take a significant hit in the first half of this year because of the impact coronavirus has had on business and spending in the country. There was one silver lining to the fall in Chinese output though: NASA said pollution monitoring satellites had detected significant decreases in nitrogen dioxide over the country, which evidence suggests is “at least partly” related to the economic slowdown caused by the outbreak. The United States The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States jumped by two dozen over the weekend, as the first two deaths from the outbreak were confirmed. New cases of the virus were announced in Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington state, New York and Florida on Sunday, bringing the U.S. total to 89 as of Monday morning, up from 65 on Friday night. The new cases prompted emergency declarations in at least two states and sparked new warnings. Schools in the Seattle area, Portland area, and Rhode Island all announced closures for cleaning this week after presumptive positive cases linked to either students or staff.

Europe