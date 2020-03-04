My Favorite Superpower? A Calm Mind

There’s a superpower that all of us are capable of wielding, and that is a calm mind. Think of it as a shield or an item of protective gear that guards you against the negative thoughts and toxicity around you. For some, it is easy to get into this state of serenity, be it in a stressful situation or not. But for most, staying calm is a task so difficult, you would think it almost impossible. But you know what? Keeping your cool is crucial in maintaining good health in the long run.

Research suggests that even the tiniest stressors that could influence your mood can have a dire effect on your long-term health. In another study, it was found that adults who fail to keep a positive mindset during a minor stressful situation have heightened levels of inflammation. Hence, a direct impact on your body.

If minor stress can endanger health, then that makes the state of calmness a more worthwhile pursuit. By being calm, you are less affected by the stressors around, freeing you from destructive thoughts. You are more relaxed and open to motivations and inspirations. Besides that, staying calm makes you radiate positive energy that touches people around you. If you want to know how to stay calm, then check out some of our ideas.

Recognize negative thoughts

Staying calm doesn’t mean ignoring your thoughts. The first step is to acknowledge the emotions that have been bugging you. Are you scared? Anxious? Sad? Put a label on your emotions, express them, and then gradually, let them go. Your chest will feel lighter after this.

Eliminate the stressors

While negative thoughts come within, they might be triggered by an external stimulus. These outside factors could be the factors keeping you from having a calm mind. Are you eating right? Do you sleep well? Are you in a toxic relationship right now? Are you dealing with addiction? How about money problems? If you can do something about your problems, then do what you must to eliminate them. Only you have the power to change your current situation.

Challenge your thoughts

Sometimes, we tend to indulge in our negativity for no apparent reason. We often picture the worst-case scenario when we feel scared or angry, clouding our thoughts in the process. Put your what-ifs to a full stop and ask these questions: Is this really going to happen? Did I ever experience this in the past? Is this an irrational thought? Can I handle a situation like this? Once you’ve reflected on these questions, you need to refresh your mindset. For example, if you’re having stage fright, reframe your thoughts by telling yourself: “They’re also just flawed individuals like me.”

According to Scott Dehorty, LCSW-C, “breathing is the number one and most effective technique for reducing anger and anxiety quickly.” When dark thoughts get the best of you, your breathing tends to be shallow, and this affects your body. By taking slow and deep breaths, you send a message to your brain to relax. Try meditation. A calm mind is one of its benefits. Try finding the right time in a day to practice meditation. Be consistent, and by practicing deep breathing through meditation, you will have a change in your attitudes and mood.

When was the last time you recharged and faced every day with a clear picture in mind? It’s time to take back control of your life. Begin each day with a calm morning. Just chill, don’t stress yourself, and be happy. You don’t need to be calm each moment in your life; you just need to access this mental state whenever possible. Remember, calmness is an extraordinary ability that will change your perspective in life and even your destiny.

