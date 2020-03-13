5 Ways on Learning How to Learn

Many people struggle to learn new subjects. Maybe the topic turns out to be too complicated. Maybe they try very hard yet still fail to memorize things. If you are facing such issues, follow these five tips to boost your learning skills.

1. Learn through various ways

Usually, people learn through only a single method — their auditory system. This can involve hearing a live lecture or a podcast. Just listening to something can prove to be boring after some time. Your attention will likely diminish and your mind might explore other things. Look for other more engaging ways of learning the subject. For instance, you can check out explainer videos about a particular topic. Another way is to sign up for interactive learning courses.

Learning through multiple ways will cement the subject matter firmly in your mind. “The more regions of the brain that store data about a subject, the more interconnection there is. This redundancy means students will have more opportunities to pull up all of those related bits of data from their multiple storage areas in response to a single cue. This cross-referencing of data means we have learned, rather than just memorized,” researcher Judy Willis said, as reported by Very Well Mind.

2. Teach others

When you learn something, do not just keep it to yourself. Try to teach it to others. When you do this, you will explore the information you have learned in a new way. Maybe the other party might ask you a question that will help you understand the topic in greater detail. You don’t have to directly teach a person face to face. Check up on Internet forums on your subject and reply to people who post their doubts.

3. Vary surroundings

Most people study in the same place every single time. However, recent research suggests that changing locations frequently might aid in learning more efficiently. “If you study somewhere different each day, you’re less likely to forget what it is you’re studying. Each time you move from your bed to your desk to the garden to the library, you force your brain to make new associations with the same material. Your knowledge becomes a stronger memory and as such it’s easier to pull from,” according to the Lonsdale Institute.

4. Take notes by hand

In an experiment, one group of students was asked to take notes in a classroom using their laptops. Another group was asked to take notes by hand. These students were then tested for their memory and conceptual understanding of the learning material.

“Students who used laptops took more notes. In each study, however, those who wrote out their notes by hand had a stronger conceptual understanding and were more successful in applying and integrating the material than those who used took notes with their laptops,” according to Scientific American.

5. Get practical experience

Sometimes, memorization alone may not be enough. You might need to get some practical experience on the subject. For instance, if you are learning a new language, don’t just view video lessons and be done with it. Speak that language with people you know. Sign up at online forums that focus on the specific language and chat up with like-minded members who are also looking for speaking partners. The more you speak, the more you master the language.

