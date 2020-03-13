The Charming Lover’s Lake in Taiwan

Lover’s Lake (情人湖) is a natural highland lake on the outskirts of Keelung, the most northern port city in Taiwan. Located on the top of Dawulun Mountain (大武崙山), the entire area surrounding the lake is designated as Lover’s Lake Park (情人湖公園). Covering an area of about 21 hectares (52 acres), the park also features a suspension bridge, two hiking trails, and a castle-like observatory tower.

Please watch the following video of Lover’s Lake Park in northern Taiwan’s Keelung City.

Measuring a mere 2 hectares (5 acres) in size, Lover’s Lake was formed by the convergence of six mountain streamlets and looks like a 5-clawed dragon surrounded by dense woods. The lake is so named because the bottom of the lake resembles two hands holding each other, and it has long been a popular spot for young couples.

Crossing the middle of the lake, the Lover’s Lake Suspension Bridge (情人湖吊橋) is a romantic suspension bridge that is especially liked by young couples, as legend has it that after passing the bridge hand in hand, they are very likely to get married soon in the future.

Practically surrounded by leafy trees, both of the trails provide a pleasant walk for people of all ages. With the romantic lake on one side and the lush trees on the other, the 1,400-meter Surrounding Lake Footpath (環湖步道) is paved with cement, while the 1,600-meter Surrounding Mountain Footpath (環山步道) and its 600-meter branch footpath are covered with gravel.

Along these trails, there are multiple concrete and wooden viewing platforms and wooden rest platforms at different heights, which offer panoramic views of the lake and the suspension bridge. Among others, the lookout platform in the middle of Surrounding Mountain Footpath allows visitors to overlook a small valley shaped like a cupped hand and the immense blue of the Pacific Ocean.

Another iconic spot along Surrounding Mountain Footpath is Eagle Rock (老鷹岩), which affords beautiful views of Dawulun Beach (大武崙海灘), Dawulun Fishing Harbor (大武崙漁港), and the Coastal Highway.

Situated at a square surrounded by dense woods, the castle-like Observation Tower (觀景台) is another landmark of Lover’s Lake Park that allows visitors to enjoy 360-degree panoramic views of the park, a sea of lush leaves, and the Pacific Ocean with Keelung Islet in the distance.

Standing strikingly in the serene ambiance, the observatory tower is about three stories high. It is interesting to walk up the spiral stairs around the tower while looking out at the beautiful scenery from the windows at different heights and directions along the stairs.

A couple of hundred meters away from the Observatory Tower, there are some steep flights of red brick stairs leading up to Dawulun Fort (大武崙砲台). Perched on the top of Dawulun Mountain, Dawulun Fort was constructed during the Qing Dynasty in 1820 to safeguard Keelung Harbor.

At this designated Second Class National Historic Site, visitors can see the remaining fort, barracks, huge water tank, bunkers, and storeroom. It is also a great location to enjoy the panoramic view of Lover’s Lake and the Pacific Ocean, as well as the Keelung Islet (基隆嶼).

