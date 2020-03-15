6 Tips to Boost Immunity

What is the best way to prevent the Wuhan coronavirus when medicine is not available? The answer is to have a strong immune system. Here are six ways to boost your immunity without much cost or effort.

1. Get enough sleep

Diseases can result from a decline of immunity due to inadequate sleep or pressure from stress. Someone getting enough sleep can usually find their energy restored on waking up — 7-8 hours for adults and 6 hours at least for senior people are considered necessary levels to maintain good health.

2. Drink ginger water or lemonade

Research has shown that ginger, a natural pain-killer and antidote, can resist infection to a certain degree. Lemons are rich in Vitamin C, which is an antioxidant and can help promote the health of the immune system in the body. Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) advises that ginger should be taken in the morning to get the best response from the body.

3. Enjoy a cup of tea

Your energy usually reduces in the afternoon. Taking time to get some rest and enjoy a cup of tea or other refreshments can rehydrate, supplement energy, and get rid of tiredness. Using this form of autonomous adjustment, your immune system can keep healthy.

4. Persist in weekly exercise

A report in the United States National Library of Medicine shows that vigorous exercise that expands the lungs can help reduce the bacteria and boost the ability of the immune system in taking action against the invasion of pathogens in the body.

5. Bask in the sun

Maintaining a high level of Vitamin D is a good way to prevent a sore throat, common cold, and a stuffy nose. UV rays are less intense at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and will not cause much damage to the skin if the exposure is less than half an hour.

6. Keep smiling

Investigators at Stanford University found that laughing is a good booster of the immune system because it can increase the number of antibodies and immune cells in blood and saliva, as well as relieve fatigue.

In your daily lives, you can reduce pressure on yourself and keep in a good mood by exercising, reading, and chatting with friends, which also help promote health.

