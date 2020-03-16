Nourish Your Lungs With These Foods

In the face of the Wuhan pneumonia, lung nourishment is essential. The following are eight types of nourishing food you can eat to help maintain healthy lungs.

Pears

Pears are good for the lungs. They have a hydrating effect and are easy to digest. Pear juice is used to clear and nourish the lungs. The best way to eat it is to make a soup or juice and add rock sugar; eat the pear flesh and drink the soup.

Yams

Yams are a good source of vitamin C for fighting infections and maintaining healthy immune function. The best way to eat it is to make yam porridge or stir-fry it. They are not suitable to be eaten with other foods.

Lily fungus

White color foods nourish the lungs. Lily fungus is a white color food. The best way to eat it is to stir-fry it and eat it plain, without adding too many seasonings.

Tremella

Tremella is one of the lung nourishing foods recommended by traditional Chinese medicine. The best way to eat it is to make it into a soup and add wolfberry and red dates, which can make it more effective. Remember to add white sugar.

Sugar cane juice

Sugar cane juice is sweet and mild. It has the power to reduce fevers. It is refreshing and nourishing. It can help the spleen, neutralize phlegm, relieve and cure a cough, relieve dryness in the mouth and tongue, supplement your saliva, ease constipation, and quench thirst.

Persimmons

Persimmons can nourish the lungs, relieve a cough, clear away heat, has a hydrating effect and helps to clear phlegm. Fresh raw persimmons can also relieve mouth dryness and ulcers.

Pomegranates

Pomegranates have the effect of quenching your thirst. Those with insufficient fluid and a dry mouth and throat can drink pomegranate juice or steamed pomegranate, which can also nourish the lungs, relieve coughs, clear heat, and detoxify.

White radish

White radish can help to clear the lungs, so eating white radish regularly has this effect on the function of the lungs.

Translated by Chua BC and edited by Michael Segarty

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email