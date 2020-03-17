Recipe: How to Make a Vegan Pistachio Cake

Are you a vegan searching for a way to make a delicious cake? If so, this recipe is definitely what you are looking for. Just 8 ingredients are used to make the pistachio cake and it can be prepared in less than an hour.

The recipe

For the cake, you will need 1¼ cup of spelt flour, 1½ cups of shelled pistachios, ¾ cup of granulated sugar, 2 cups of fresh spinach, ¾ cup of plant-based milk, ⅓ cup vegetable oil, 2 tsp apple vinegar, and 2 tsp baking powder. About 10 minutes will be required for preparation and 40 minutes for baking.

First, you need to preheat the oven to a temperature of 350°F. Take a rectangular baking pan and grease the surface. Grind the pistachios finely and combine them with baking powder, flour, salt, and sugar. Take the spinach, milk, and oil, and combine them in a blender until the mixture becomes a smooth paste. Add the wet mixture to the dry mixture and fold them together until they are combined well.

Add in the apple vinegar and pour the batter into the rectangular baking pan. Bake it in the oven for about 40 minutes. Insert a toothpick into the cake. If it comes out clean, it means that the cake is perfectly baked. Take it out of the oven and let it cool completely. If you wish, combine some vegan cream cheese with powdered sugar to create a glaze and spread it on top of the cake. Sprinkle some pistachios on top. Your delicious vegan pistachio cake is ready.

Pistachio’s health benefits

Adequate consumption of protein is critical for maintaining good health, as well as for the growth and repair of the body. “Pistachios contribute to a person’s daily protein needs, at almost 6 g of protein per 1 ounce serving. Protein accounts for approximately 21 percent of the total weight of the nut, making it a good source for vegetarians and vegans, among others. Pistachios also boast a higher ratio of essential amino acids, the building blocks of protein, when compared with other nuts, including almonds, hazelnuts, pecans, and walnuts,” according to Medical News Today.

Since pistachios are also rich in fiber together with protein, they can increase the feeling of fullness and make a person cut down their food consumption. In one study that lasted for 12 weeks, it was found that people who ate about 53 grams of pistachios every afternoon reduced their body mass index twice as much as the individuals who ate 56 grams of pretzels. Another study showed that people who ate in-shell pistachios consumed 41 percent fewer calories than those who ate shelled pistachios.

Pistachios lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. A 4-week study on people with high LDL cholesterol found that those who consumed 10 percent of their daily calories from pistachios lowered their LDL cholesterol by 9 percent. A diet where 20 percent of calories were acquired through pistachios saw LDL cholesterol levels decline by 12 percent. An analysis of 21 studies discovered that consuming pistachios cut systolic blood pressure (the upper number in a blood pressure reading) by 1.82 mm/Hg.

Pistachios have some of the highest levels of antioxidants among nuts. Antioxidants minimize the risk of cancer and other diseases by protecting the cells in the body from damage. Antioxidants like phytosterols, γ-tocopherol, and xanthophyll carotenoids are found in abundance in pistachios. These substances also have strong anti-inflammatory properties.

