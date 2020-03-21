An Interesting Wood-Fired Pizza Café in Taiwan

Muhezi Yaokao Pizza at Longtan District in northern Taiwan's Taoyuan City. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)
Nestled in a rural setting on the outskirts of Longtan District (龍潭區) in northern  Taiwan’s Taoyuan City (桃園市), Muhezi Yaokao Pizza (木盒子窯烤披薩) is an interesting pizza café famous for its cozy ambiance, beautiful flowers, delicious pizzas, and creative latte art designs.

Please watch the following video of the Muhezi Yaokao Pizza café in northern Taiwan’s Taoyuan City.

Striking commercial signage erected high above the leafy trees, coupled with colorful flowers and plants densely packed in a small square in front of the building, the café naturally attracts the attention of passersby.

There are a wide variety of beautiful flowers and plants packed in the small square in front of the pizza cafe. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

As the eatery is practically immersed in a rich profusion of flowers and plants, people tend to mistake it for a flower farm, if they fail to take note of the signage. Nevertheless, all the flowers and plants in the square are for sale at affordable prices.

The entrance of Muhezi Yaokao Pizza Cafe. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

Visitors can purchase potted flowers and plants at a small flower boutique close to the main entrance, before or after having meals in the café .

The small flower boutique is situated near the main entrance. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

The café was transformed from a flank building of a traditional wooden house complex. Adjacent to the café is the main building of the complex, where a creative woodcraft shop, a tea shop, and a functional clothing outlet are located.

Visitors can have a nice cup of coffee or a drink at a table outside the restaurant. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

While waiting for tables, visitors may go around the garden-like square to take in the beauty and fragrance of the flowers and plants, while others may look around the creative woodcraft shop, the functional clothing outlet, or have a cup of tea or a drink along with some handmade snacks at neighboring shops.

Visitors may also sit at the driftwood chairs at the patio of the adjascent wooden house. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

Apart from the tables inside the café and the neighboring shops, some round tables are pertinently put among the flowers in the square. It is romantic to sit around a small table chatting over a nice cup of coffee or tea under colorful and fragrant flowers.

The tea shop at the adjascent wooden house. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

The pizzas served at the café are baked in a dome-shaped wood-burning oven. Visitors can see and smell pizzas backing in the white dome oven upon entering the shop. The wood-fired pizzas there are very tasty, with perfect thin crusts and crispy bases, and the toppings are well balanced as well.

The dome-shaped wood burning oven at Muhezi Yaokao Pizza Cafe. (Image: Julia Fu / Vision Times)

Another striking feature of this pizza café is its beautiful latte art designs. Pizza makers at the shop are experienced latte artists who can create a variety of classic designs with steamed milk on top of a good cup of coffee, such as the patterns of hearts, rosettes, tulips, and ferns — you name it.

A beautiful latte art design of Muhezi Yaokao Pizza Cafe. (Image: Julia Fu / Vision Times)

Muhezi Yaokao Pizza is a place that you definitely don’t want to miss when touring Taoyuan City’s Longtan and Daxi districts.

Muhezi Yaokao Pizza Cafe has a cozy ambiance and is very comfy. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

