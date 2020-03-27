Be Mindful of 3 Things to Prevent Virus Infection Through the Eyes

Some experts believe that it is possible for the CCP coronavirus to infect the human body through the eyes. This is another of the most vulnerable areas of the body to allow the virus to take hold, including the mucous membranes of mouth, nose, and eyes. These places are the most vulnerable because the parts of the body do not have a protective layer like the skin, which has the epidermis.

The mucous infection in the eyes by germs is actually very common and is usually known as conjunctivitis. There are three types of conjunctivitis: viral, bacterial, and allergic. Viral conjunctivitis is often related to upper respiratory tract infections, and bacterial conjunctivitis is caused by a variety of bacteria. Allergic conjunctivitis is usually caused by air pollution or by having contact with allergens while wearing contact lenses. Keep the following things in mind to prevent virus infection through eyes.

Wash your hands frequently; do not rub your eyes with your hands. Those wearing glasses should disinfect glasses with alcohol every morning and every evening. Don’t wear contact lenses or corneal magnification for the time being, so as not to cause conjunctival irritation that may open the door for the virus to enter.

The CCP coronavirus invades the human body through mucosal tissues. Generally, the oral cavity, the nasal cavity, and the eyes are the main channels. However, the former two can prevent infection through masks, but it is more difficult to protect the eyes. If you are short-sighted, you can wear glasses for protection. If your vision is normal, you can only keep in mind not to touch your eyes with your hands.

Although the mucosa can protect the organs, it is also the entrance for germs. If you wear glasses, you should cleanse the lens and the frame with alcohol in the morning and evening to disinfect these. If you have no vision problems, you can wear light-colored sunglasses.

During the epidemic prevention period, aim not to wear contact lenses or corneal magnifying lenses. Even if the contact lenses are cleaned daily, PM2.5 or viruses in dirty air may still attach to them and consequently make contact with the cornea and conjunctiva. When the eyes are rubbed, it causes conjunctival irritation and the eye can easily be invaded by the virus causing eye infections and inflammation, leading to conjunctivitis.

Translated by Jean Chen and edited by Helen

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email