Brave Chinese Girl Launches Apology to the People of America

Recently, a concerned Chinese girl launched a campaign on Twitter social media called: Apology to the United States. The girl states that she is ashamed of what the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has done to the world. The movement calls out to the Chinese community to apologize to the people of America for the behavior of the CCP, in the name of justice make a stand against the cruel CCP, and assert their independence.

I want to say sorry to the people of America, she said in the video. Sorry, we let the Chinese virus spread to the United States; sorry, we kept the fact about the CCP hiding the truth and making the Wuhan virus unmanageable; sorry, because of our selfish hoarding of medical supplies; sorry, we posted false information on WeChat, accusing the U.S. military of bringing the virus to Wuhan. That was wrong. I’m sorry, that the Wuhan virus causes you inconvenience. I also feel sorry for the Japanese, Koreans, Taiwanese and other Asians who are wrongly recognized and treated as Chinese.

The girl says that she is in a pigsty. She admits: “I am Chinese, and I am responsible for all the bad deeds that the Chinese government has done, just as Germany continues to apologize to the world for the crimes committed by the Nazis.”

She continues: “The biggest mistake was allowing the Chinese Communist Party to lie, we turned a blind eye, and we didn’t come forward to expose it. It is our fault. I know it’s inevitable that people resent us right now, and I fully understand their hatred of Chinese. What I want to tell the world is that we are not members of the CCP. The CCP is not the Chinese people.”

The lady says that she knows many Chinese living in the United States who have American Green Cards but still teach their children to love the Chinese Communist Party, even ones with American passports, and she is ashamed of this. We should say sorry for every innocent person who is afflicted by the Chinese virus. And I think the Chinese government should pay the cost and should pay a huge amount of compensation to Americans.

The girl calls on the Chinese community in the U.S. to join the Apology Campaign for Americans. With that, she launched the movement called: #saysrytoAmerica

“If you live in America, you should love America, and if you love the CCP, you should go back to China.”

This video is a heartfelt appeal by this lovely and sincere Chinese girl, to the Chinese people, to come out from under the cruel heel of the CCP. She provides a great deal of insight for all of us to think about. It is widely held that since the CCP is responsible for the outbreak of the “CCP coronavirus,” and particularly as it deliberately quashed and withheld the truth of the outbreak, the virus then spread to the whole world. Wuhan people, Hubei people, and even all Chinese people, and the people of the world are victims. Therefore, the virus needs to be called the “CCP virus.”

Translated by Yi Min and edited by Michael Segarty

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email