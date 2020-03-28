Easily Treat Neck and Shoulder Pain Yourself

It is not surprising that office workers who always sit all day at desks suffer predominantly from neck and shoulder pain and cervical spondylosis. This is particularly prevalent for computer programmers, accountants, and file managers.

The neck and cervical spine are constantly being bent and the muscles are strained for long hours; it will cause neck and shoulder pain and cervical spondylosis.

Neck and shoulder pain is because the neck and shoulder muscles have been kept in a stressed state, causing local blood circulation to be impeded, metabolites deposited, and local nerves to be stimulated. According to the theory of traditional Chinese medicine, it is “qi and blood stagnation” and “stagnation will cause pain.”

Modern medicine believes that the improvement of local blood circulation will speed up local metabolism and remove those substances that produce pain, and can relieve pain rapidly. Massage for neck and shoulder pain is actually the same principle.

Below are two treatment methods that are simple and save money and time:

Warm air treatment

Use a hairdryer to blow heat on the affected area of the cervical spine for about 15 minutes, and use it several times in the morning and evening.

Its principal to relieve the pain is very simple. Through warm stimulation, the blood in the neck and shoulders can be smoothed and the stasis can be improved. The specific method of hairdryer “hot ironing” therapy is as follows: The patient sits upright, first finds the neck tenderness point with the left hand, turns on the hairdryer with the right hand, blows hot air against the tenderness point, and irons the sore point.

Meanwhile, it would be better to rotate the neck and tilt forward and backward to relax the muscles of the neck and shoulders. If the left finger can massage the tender point at the same time, the effect will be better.

Note that the hair dryer should not be too close to the skin to avoid burns. If you feel it is too hot, turn it off or remove the hairdryer and continue later. Each treatment time is about 10 to 15 minutes, and the time can also be determined according to individual tolerance. This is just a health method and there is no fixed course of treatment. If you feel pain in your neck and shoulders at work, then you can hot iron it anytime.

Office workers who suffer from neck and shoulder pain or cervical spondylosis can bring a small hairdryer to the office. When you feel pain in the neck and shoulder, you can go somewhere private, blow the affected area for a while, and then you will feel relief. This can eliminate the need to get a massage and save a lot of money in the long run.

A hairdryer may be too noisy for use at work, and you may affect others, especially if you leave the office in front of the supervisor in a meeting. Is there another way to be quiet without affecting work?

External treatment with coarse salt

Find or sew a cloth bag and put one or two pounds of coarse salt into it. Heat it in a microwave oven before use, and then gently apply it to the neck and shoulder pain areas. Use it several times a day according to the condition of neck and shoulder pain. After applying it for a while, you will experience the benefits of this therapy.

Translated by Joseph Wu and edited by Helen

