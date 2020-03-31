Learn the Ancient Method of Combing Hair

Most people comb their hair every day. Frequent hair combing can help to dredge the meridians, activate blood supply to the scalp, and improve health. In fact, you need to pay attention to how to comb your hair correctly according to ancient wisdom.

Combing hair at the right time will help you live longer. To develop a good combing habit, you need to follow certain rules. The ancients’ “three combs a day” method is a good one for us to learn.

First comb: Early in the morning after washing, comb your hair for 5-10 minutes. Every part of your head should be combed: the front, back, left, and right, from forehead to neck; from slow to fast, from light touch to heavy touch, with eyes closed slightly to aid concentration on the combing process. After completing combing your hair, you can use your hands to pull your ears and neck to promote the blood circulation to your head.

Second comb: After lunch, take 5-10 minutes to comb your hair in the same way as the morning. You can gently massage the scalp to stimulate the acupuncture points on the head.

Third comb: Before going to bed at night, comb your hair for 5-10 minutes again. However, this time do it gently with eyes closed to help stimulate and massage the acupuncture points, pull the ears softly and massage the neck to improve quality of sleep.

Combing strength

If you want to stimulate your whole body by combing your hair, you must comb it vigorously and comb it until the scalp is slightly hot to mobilize the body’s yang (energy). This method is generally used by the young and strong, or those with acute disease.

If you want to promote blood circulation, stimulate the energy of the human body, and enhance immunity, it is recommended to use compression force that is light and the combing speed is slow. This method is suitable for the weakened elderly or those who have been seriously ill for a long time.

Combing technique

Only skillful combing can work. Holding the comb with the scalp at about 90 degrees, comb back and forth, from side to side, from forehead to neck, from light to heavy, from slow to fast with eyes closed slightly. With nothing in your mind, just focus on combing your hair intently.

Translated by Jean Chen and edited by Helen

