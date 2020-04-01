Why It’s Okay to Walk and Jog During the CCP Coronavirus Outbreak

With many regions restricting people indoors as a preventive measure against the CCP coronavirus outbreak, health-conscious people have been wondering whether a walk or jog outdoors would be good for them or not. If you live in an area where authorities have allowed such activities, there is no reason not to exercise and enjoy some fresh air.

Walking and jogging outdoors

People in New York have often relied on lazy strolls around the city to clear their heads and relieve stress. The global CCP coronavirus outbreak has lessened the number of people usually seen on the streets. Writer Erin Khar, who is fond of such walks, believes that they are now even more crucial to her mental health.

“As someone who struggled with years of depression, anxiety, and addiction, I am well acquainted with the feeling of needing to escape, wanting to jump out of my skin… When I feel that way, going for a long walk alleviates the pressure… I need these walks more than ever. They help significantly, by getting me out of my head and boosting the release of much-needed neurotransmitters,” she said, as reported by The New York Times.

Getting some exercise may also prove critical in how your body deals with the virus infection. A study performed on more than 24,000 Chinese adults who died during the Hong Kong flu outbreak in 1998 found that people who never did any exercise or did too much exercise had the highest risk of death when compared to those who exercised moderately. Exercising about three days per week apparently prepares the body’s immune system to fight against any viral infection.

For most people, walking for about 30 minutes would be considered a good enough moderate exercise. As such, taking a stroll becomes an even more important activity at a time when the CCP virus is spreading. “It’s really important to have a routine, even if you’re working from home… I’d definitely encourage people to … actually create themselves a routine that builds in time for exercise, it’s really important for mental health as well as physical health,” Carol Maher, who researches physical activity and health at the University of South Australia, said to ABC News.

The etiquette

If you have decided to go for a stroll or jog outside when coronavirus restrictions are at place, you should be careful at observing certain etiquette. For one, always maintain social distance in case you end up conversing with someone. A distance of 6 feet between you and the other party would be ideal. When you are walking or running past someone, the risk will be minimal since you are not spending too much time with them.

“The risk of transmission at that precise point (passing the other person) will be very, very tiny. The definition of contact thus far is within 2 meters for 15 minutes. So if you are on public transport, or stuck in a restaurant with someone, that has the potential to be contacted there. If you are running past someone for a few seconds, in an outdoor space as well, the risk of transmission at that point is tiny,” Dr. Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton, said to The Guardian.

Remember to always wear masks and gloves when you go outside. If you do not wear gloves, avoid touching things like gates, fences, benches, etc. And in case you end up touching such objects, remember to wash your hands thoroughly with a sanitizer as soon as you get back home. Never touch anything inside the house until you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.

