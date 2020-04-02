5 Vegetables for Your Little Apartment Garden

Have you ever wanted to set up a garden in your apartment, but wondered which vegetables would be best? Considering that you don’t have much space, growing veggies that produce almost all year round will be the best thing you can do. Here are five such vegetables perfect for your garden.

Root vegetables

Jerusalem artichoke and radish are two root vegetables that produce a good harvest no matter what time of the year it is. “Plant radishes at any time, however, limit the planting of artichoke root to October through April. This knobby, starchy vegetable grows year-round, but new plants may not respond well to the foggy months of May through September. The underground rhizome of the artichoke root is washed, peeled and added to various soup and salad dishes,” according to Home Guides. Jerusalem artichokes are used similarly to potatoes and can even be eaten raw as well. Since they grow and spread quite well, you may need a bed or container specifically dedicated to them.

Broccoli

Broccoli can grow all through the year if they are planted in USDA zones 9 to 11. They are usually added to salads, in stir-fries, or used in soups. They are a good source of nutrients and minerals like vitamin C and K, folate, zinc, magnesium, iron, and potassium. Just one cup of broccoli provides you with the same amount of vitamin C as an orange. The name “broccoli” comes from the Italian word “broccolo,” which actually means “cabbage sprout.”

Arugula

This veggie tends to be spicy and has a distinctive pepper taste. It is rich in calcium and hence good for your bones and teeth. Arugula is low in carbohydrates, sugar, fats, and calories. It “germinates quickly and grows even faster. Each plant gives you multiple harvests if you cut the larger leaves and leave the small ones at the center. Arugula prefers cooler temperatures, which makes it a perfect vegetable to grow indoors,” according to She Knows. To grow arugula, sprinkle some seeds in a container. Water the seeds and place the container near a sunny windowsill. Thin out the weaker seedlings if necessary.

Okra

It is a perennial veggie and produces a rich harvest. If raised correctly, the plant can grow up to seven feet tall. Make sure that you pick the okra early and quite often. If the vegetable is left on the plant for a long period, it can end up being woody and fibrous. Okra contains a type of protein called lectin, which is known to have anti-cancer properties. One test-tube study found that lectin might prevent cancer cell growth by up to 63 percent! Good enough reason to grow and eat it regularly.

Kale

Kale is considered a superfood. As such, there is no reason not to grow kale in your garden. It is rich in antioxidants and has strong antiviral properties. One cup of kale provides you with 200 percent of the daily value of vitamin A and offers about 120mg of Omega-3 fatty acid. Just plant a few seeds in a pot and cover them with a thin layer of soil. Make sure that the soil is always kept moist. When the time for harvest comes, cut out the bigger leaves first and leave the little ones for later.

