Living Life on Purpose: A Simple Guide

Live as if the current of life is taking you in whatever direction it is heading; surely, we all know someone who gives this kind of advice. Oftentimes, you measure only what’s in front of you: You get busy at work, deal with your stress or just sleep it off, do things out of habit, catch up with friends, learn new things, and so on. But with this kind of lifestyle, is it really living? Waking up every day and just facing the responsibilities in front of you without question — what’s the sense of everything if you’re not doing things with meaning and purpose? Step back and reflect. Are you living every day just to get by? Are you living life on purpose?

Neverending search for life’s purpose

One of the most sought-after questions of every individual on this planet is: “What is my purpose?” It’s arguably one of the most elusive mysteries out there since there’s no right or wrong answer. It’s subjective. Each of us has to find our own answer, and it’s not hiding underneath some rock, in the desert outskirts, a secret garden, or in the far reaches of the universe. The answer lies within ourselves.

The first step in living life on purpose is finding your place in the world — your purpose. And how do you find it? Of course, a series of questions are needed to unlock this mystery. Mark Manson, a New York Times bestselling author, shared on his blog some strange but helpful questions that you can ask yourself: What are you willing to do that other people don’t? What did your 8-year-old self love doing? How can you save the world (basically, how can you make a difference)? And if you’re going to die, what would you do and how would you want to be remembered?

The common denominator of these clever self inquiries is: “How will you spend your limited time in this world wisely?” If you think the answer will dawn on you immediately, then you’re wrong. Well, life is a constant search, they say. But you don’t have to be constant and distracted all the time. If you’re serious about finding your purpose, then you have to sit in silence while pondering on the question. Listen to your feelings, listen to yourself.

Next is to test the water. Let’s say you think your purpose is to serve others through outreach programs. Try it out. See if you get clarity and peace from it. One of the pitfalls that many of us fall into when finding purpose in our life is thinking that we need clarity first before we take action. That is counterintuitive. Life is a chain of actions. Get clarity by taking action, not vice versa. Like hitting the bullseye takes a lot of practice; it’s the same principle with finding purpose.

Finding your purpose

A small clarity about your life’s purpose sparks a change within you. You’re no longer living every day like a marionette puppeteered by an invisible force. You now know how to take the wheel and drive your own life, and eventually, you begin to see a larger picture of what you can accomplish with this newfound purpose.

Take control of everything this time. In doing so, always take the time to reflect once a week, set daily goals based on your purpose, keep your responsibilities in order, and lastly, always be the best version of yourself you can be. With this sense of purpose, you’ll bring about a change in how you see yourself and the world, and maybe you can influence others to find meaning in everything they do as well.

