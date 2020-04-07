Don’t Like Your Job? Here’s What You Need to Do

There was a time when you dreamt of leaving school and earning money on your own. You’ve set-up fantasies of what you want to be in the future — what you want to do for the rest of your life — and then the time comes that you finally land your dream job. Starting from day one up to a month, everything is exciting until it starts feeling stale. You’re not excited to wake up in the morning anymore, you dread seeing your boss in the office, and you rarely smile. Could it be that your dream job is actually a nightmare? Don’t jump from the ship just yet.

We all have this moment in our careers. A time when we just want to get out. What you need to do is step up and make some fundamental changes. Who knows, maybe you just need to tweak some things to keep the fire burning inside you.

Assess the situation

You can’t just decide that you hate your job for no reason. There has to be something that’s producing that unwanted steam. You should look at your situation first before deciding. What is it that keeps you unsatisfied? The pay, your coworkers, the work ethics, your boss? Remember, the first step in finding a solution to every problem is identifying the root cause.

Not working hard enough

Most people say that they want to be challenged during job interviews. There’s a truth in it, even if they said it to get the job. One of the things that keep employees satisfied is a job that pushes them to do their best: A job that’s done with maximum effort improves the capabilities of an individual, rendering them more efficient and reliable. As you strive for better results, you’ll feel good about yourself and will drop that notion that your current work is turning you rustic.

Life outside work

Maybe the reason why you’re not feeling good about your job is that you’ve squeezed all of yourself into it. You don’t talk to friends anymore, you don’t do the things that you used to love and enjoy, you don’t unwind — you just work, work, and work. You can’t just be stuck in the office for the rest of your life. Pursue interests outside your career during your free time or start that passion project that you’ve been meaning to do for a while now.

Have “the talk”

If you are sure your unhappiness is coming from the work itself, then it is time to sit down with your boss and negotiate some things. Your boss can’t read your mind. You have to communicate and tell them what’s bothering you. Is it the workload? The compensation? A co-worker? Let your boss know and maybe both of you can work together to resolve the issue.

Grow and learn

You can’t just be the same person when you first entered the office. Always find ways to learn and improve yourself as an employee. One of the main things people say when they quit is that they were no longer gaining new skills and knowledge. Truth is, you can’t know something if you’re not looking for it, right? Also, if you’re aiming for a promotion, you have to study things that are outside your job description. Remember, supervisors and managers are on the lookout for employees to promote that exceed their expectations.

If you’re unsatisfied with work, quitting is not always the best option. What you need to do is to look within, look around, bring about some changes, and you’ll figure out what went wrong, and you can start focusing your efforts there.

