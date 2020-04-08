Doctor Recommends 5 Ways to Help Prevent Viral Infection

The CCP coronavirus spreads extremely fast. Dr. Jiang Shoushan uses a case in Hong Kong as an example. Nineteen family members met and dined together. Despite that one-off contact, 11 of them became infected. It shows that wearing a mask and washing hands frequently are not enough. Immunity is the answer. Dr. Jiang shares 5 methods to boost your immunity without spending much extra money.

1. Get enough sleep

Seven hours’ sleep each day is necessary for good health. Those who sleep less will have decreased immunity. According to a study by the University of Lübeck, Germany, the antibodies in people who had normal sleeping hours were almost double of those who were sleep-deprived. This shows the importance of getting enough sleep.

2. Eat quality proteins, avoid sugar

Eating well does not mean eating expensive foods. It means making sure you eat good proteins that can be converted into antibodies. Also, avoid eating refined sugar. The reactivity of white blood cells is decreased for up to 5 hours after ingesting it.

The suggested daily intake of protein is 3-8 units. A unit is about 10 grams, which is equal to one egg, a cup of soy milk, a cup of cow’s milk, half a package of tofu, or meat about the size of a deck of playing cards.

3. Increase Vitamin D

It is expected that the CCP coronavirus will spread more readily in winter. Some studies have shown that those who take Vitamin D supplements have a reduction in wintertime respiratory infections, so it is suggested to increase the body’s level of Vitamin D. This can be done either by taking supplements or merely by going out and enjoying the sunlight more in the winter.

4. Wash your mouth out

Dr. Jiang suggested that to avoid infection of the upper respiratory tract, it is best to wash your mouth out daily, “because it takes some time for the virus to get into your cells. So wash it away as soon as you go home.” Gargling with plain water, salt water, mouthwash, or clear tea will be effective.

Washing your mouth out can reduce the possibility of infection of the upper respiratory tract. Using plain water is the simplest and most cost-effective way to cope with it.

5. Take a hot bath.

Studies from Israel, Japan, and Finland show that taking a hot bath every day can elevate body temperature, which decreases the infection rate of the CCP coronavirus. It is mentioned that taking a hot bath at least 4 times a week can reduce the infection rate by 60 percent.

A hot bath can relax the body and increase blood circulation. Along with removing fatigue, it can elevate the function of white blood cells and boost immunity.

Translated by Audrey Wang and edited by Helen

