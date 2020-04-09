3 Tips to Prepare For a COVID-19 Lockdown (#StayAtHome)

The viral outbreak of CCP coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected the lives of people all around the globe. And since the U.S. seems to currently have the highest number of affected cases, it is important for everyone to respect the lockdown and stay indoors — to prevent a faster spread and to ultimately save lives.

Dealing with the lockdown can be tough, both emotionally and physically. You have to stay inside your house for weeks, and only one person is allowed to leave the house for the necessary shopping.

You start missing your job and hanging out with your friends, which makes many people anxious. It seems this is a time where we all have to make sacrifices in order to get through this together.

In this article, you will get some valuable tips that will help you get through the lockdown. You’ll learn about how to best stock up food, medicine, and other essentials. You’ll also learn a good way to manage your finances if you read this article all the way to the end.

Excited? Well, let’s get to it.

1. Stocking up medicine and food

The first things you need to focus on are medical supplies and food. You do not want to get infected, and that is why you are staying indoors in quarantine so to speak — yet somehow you need to make sure you have enough supplies to make it through a long stretch of time. This means you may need to make a run to the store for food or medicine. But you don’t want to take any chances either.

Make sure to buy masks, gloves, enough soap and hand sanitizers. Why soap? Well, most people believe that it is a disinfectant that can sanitize the hands from traces of the COVID-19 causing virus. However, the majority of the hand sanitizers out there are just anti-Bacterial. This means they don’t do much to sanitize your hands from the CCP coronavirus. What actually helps is soap.

Yes, soap “is almost like a demolition team breaking down a building and taking all the bricks away,” says Palli Thordarson, a chemistry professor at the University of New South Wales, according to a quote from Vox.

Also, ensure you have at least a month’s worth of important medicines like Advil, painkillers, and other decongestants.

Then, you also need food, and you should avoid going out for it every day. Stock up at least 14 days’ worth of food so that you will not face any problems. Also, if you like fresh groceries, you can order groceries from www.mercato.com and can receive them on the same day as well. So, if you don’t mind, online grocery shopping food will not be much of a problem for you.

2. Do not forget the other essentials

While food and medicine should be your priority, you should remember the other essentials too. In such a lockdown scenario, the government will pay extra attention to the food, but you also need to stock on other essentials like toothpaste, shampoo, and other daily life products.

For example, if you have a pet, you will need to store some pet food as well. Apart from that, whatever snacks you eat in your day-to-day life, you may want to store them as well so you can satisfy your lockdown cravings.

3. Manage your finances

When the outbreak began in China and was spreading like fire, a lot of cities went into lockdown, which affected a lot of small and medium-sized businesses. If you are lucky and work in a job where the company is still bound to pay you or your work is not affected at all by this outbreak, then you will be fine, most probably.

But not everyone is this lucky, and the majority of the people will take a financial hit due to this crisis. Especially public places like restaurants, food trucks, and cafés that depend a lot on people coming out of their houses.

It is recommended that if you have a small business, try moving it online. Since the technology is available, why don’t you use it to your advantage?

Also, if you know you have taken a paycheck hit, then it is only smart to create a budget plan that will help you spend smartly.

Look on the bright side. All the money you would usually spend going out and entertaining your desire for pleasure and socialization, you can now put aside and save. With that said please remember to #StayAtHome and keep well.

