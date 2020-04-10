CIA: Looking for China’s Real Coronavirus Data

According to the Chinese government, only 81,000 CCP coronavirus infections and about 3,300 deaths have been reported in the country. Given that countries like Spain, Italy, France, the U.S., and Germany are all reporting higher infection and mortality rates, China’s claim looks highly suspicious, especially once we take into account Beijing’s tendency to fudge numbers to make itself look good. Now, the CIA is reportedly looking to determine the real COVID-19 numbers of China.

False data

“Obtaining a more accurate count of the Chinese rate of infection and deaths from the virus has worldwide public health implications at a time of grave uncertainty over the virus, its speed of transmission, and other fundamental questions. For American officials, the totals are critical to getting a better understanding of how COVID-19 will affect the United States in the months to come and of the effectiveness of countermeasures like social distancing,” according to The New York Times.

In January, officials from the White House instructed the CIA and other intelligence agencies to collect accurate coronavirus data from China. The CIA’s first assessment claimed that Beijing was underreporting the data and apparently warned officials not to trust the figures China was sending to the World Health Organization (WHO). A classified report submitted to the White House by the U.S. intelligence community also highlights China’s fake data about coronavirus infections.

Chinese state-run media outlets and journalists are calling the report an attempt to divert attention from rising deaths in the U.S. But since the report is classified and not available to the public, terming it as propaganda seems illogical. It is not just coronavirus infections that China is faking, even data like factory activity is being faked. For instance, the province of Zhejiang claimed that it had restored work capacity to 98.6 percent of pre-coronavirus levels as of February 24. However, Caixin reported that these numbers were being faked by businesses in order to show that factory activity has resumed.

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton wants China to be held accountable for the mess it has created by not being transparent about the coronavirus outbreak. “As we get through this pandemic, there has to be an accounting and a reckoning for China… Because China, through its dishonesty and corruption, turned what could have been a manageable local outbreak into a global pandemic that will ultimately cost not only our people, but the world, trillions and trillions of dollars, and hundreds of thousands if not millions of lives,” he said to The Washington Free Beacon.

Coronavirus infection mechanism

A recent study published in the journal Nature has identified the biological mechanism behind the CCP coronavirus infection. It found that the attack of COVID-19 on human cells is about 4 times stronger when compared to MERS. Once a person inhales the CCP coronavirus particles, they settle in the respiratory tract of the victim and thrive.

“When a person contracts the infection, a spike protein present on the surface of the coronavirus attaches itself to a human receptor protein on the surface of human cells — notably lung cells… the novel coronavirus binds much more tightly to the receptors than the previous strains of coronaviruses. This enables the novel coronavirus to invade human cells and spread faster,” according to The Weather Channel. Meanwhile, the WHO announced that two potential vaccines for the coronavirus have entered the initial phase of human trials. Another 60 vaccines are presently in preclinical studies.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email