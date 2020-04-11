Why Is New York So Menaced by the COVID-19 Storm? (Part 1)

In the United States, the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 exceeds 504,700 people, with over 18,700 deaths as of April 11. In New York State alone, nearly 160,000 have been affected by COVID-19 and over 7,000 have died. This accounts for approximately 32 percent of the total cases in the United States.

The epidemic in New York is amplified due to its large population density and the high mobility of the people. The fundamental reason for this flash spreading nevertheless lies in the fact that the U.S. political and business circles are, and have been, very close to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for many years. This can account for the root cause and the serious extent of the contagion now striking New York (as well as New Jersey).

Infiltrated by the CCP: A communist invasion in broad daylight

As the world’s largest metropolis, New York is a global financial hub, a business, cultural, and media powerhouse, as well as home to the United Nations headquarters. In view of its strategic status and pivotal influence, the CCP has actively and deeply penetrated into every aspect of New York life.

Wall Street and the U.S. financial markets have been massively invaded by the CCP. The credibility of the United Nations has been tarnished by the CCP. The World Health Organization (WHO) and other organizations have been contaminated and manipulated by it. New York politicians and elites support the CCP’s platform. It is shamelessly promoting itself in the U.S. media. The Chinese community is mobilized and used to fight against and destroy dissidents, destroy critics, destroy people of conscience and faith, and spy on each other. The CCP’s mouthpiece, the Xinhua News Agency, has brazenly set up an office in Manhattan, broadcasting promotional videos in Times Square around-the-clock. It goes on and on. New York is infested by the CCP.

This cozy relationship, the platform, and support extended for the CCP have brought immeasurable and serious consequences to all aspects of New York life, and with it follows the large-scale invasion of the CCP coronavirus. The CCP has taken the City overnight, without firing a single shot.

To arrest the spread of this epidemic and reinfection from the virus, as well as to halt societal and economic collapse, this ingrained web of CCP espionage and moles needs to be weeded out.

Wall Street financing the CCP

On March 12, The Washington Post issued a strong indictment of the passive index, a passive investment vehicle that now dominates U.S. capital markets. Columnist Josh Rogin said that Wall Street’s practice of using such instruments to invest U.S. capital in problematic Chinese companies is an even bigger threat than the arrival of the CCP coronavirus.

Rogin quoted President Trump’s National Security Advisor, Robert O’Brien, as saying: “I don’t understand why we should be underwriting the Chinese defense industry. Why is this problem recurring? Why would American investors want to finance activities that enable the CCP to repress its people, violate human rights, and colonize nations around the world?”

Rogin also warned that, if things don’t change, the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan is expected in the near future to take measures that would compel the nation’s military personnel, legislators, and other government employees to start investing in these Chinese companies.

The Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board (FRTIB) has to-date rejected bicameral and bipartisan opposition to its decision to follow the Morgan Stanley Capital International, All-Country World ex-U.S. Investable Market Index, which is expected shortly to have 7 percent of its portfolio in these Chinese companies, including a number of ones that have been sanctioned multiple times by the U.S. and placed on the Commerce Department’s export control list. As a result of FRTIB’s decision, up to US$50 billion of funds may flow to the Chinese Communist regime.

Translated by Chua BC and edited by Michael Segarty

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email