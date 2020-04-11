Why Is New York So Menaced by the COVID-19 Storm? (Part 2)

Recently, the White House, along with the State Department and the Department of Defense, announced that they have joined forces to counter and fight back against the CCP’s false information. “We decided not to turn a blind eye and ignore the false information, especially from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials”, State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus said at a March 31 video conference at the DC Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C.

In New York, the CCP has bought up media influence and clout and pays for Party mouthpiece inserts directly into the New York mainstream media. The CCP and the compliant media have long peddled the Party’s fake news and propaganda across the United States. The giant New York media were once world-renowned — a beacon of integrity — highly respected by both friends and foes of America. Unfortunately, they seem to have become influenced by, and dependent upon, the deep pockets of the CCP. This is so sad, and such a huge loss for humanity.

In the United States, many leftists and the Dark State are close buddies, and often fawning servants of the CCP. Several media outlets have surrendered to the debauched CCP for business interests. History tells us that relying on the CCP for business is a false economy. The Financial Times reported on June 9, 2016, that the cost of the CCP’s “outreach,” aka, propaganda war, is as high as US$10 billion a year.

Mouthpieces for Beijing

China Daily, the official media of the CCP, has paid for English supplemental insertions in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and USA Today. These paid inserts appear in the mainstream media under a dubious banner called “China Watch.” These inserts were written and controlled entirely by the editorial board of China Daily.

At present, this method of supplementals and insertions has been used in roughly 30 well-known newspapers and periodicals around the world. These propaganda inserts target various levels of executive leadership, policymakers, opinion leaders, business leaders, and influential figures in the international community.

Taking Manhattan

Since August 1, 2011, the Xinhua News Agency has dominated the advertising space of Building 2 in Times Square, Manhattan. The giant HD display screen is in the most prime and desirable location of central New York. It has a total area of 2,560 square feet and broadcasts all kinds of self-adulation videos produced by the CCP day and night. It is reliably estimated that this ad spree may cost between US$300,000 and US$400,000 per month.

Infiltration and manipulation

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) handling of the CCP coronavirus outbreak has raised very serious concerns about its integrity and neutrality. People are asking: Is it the “CCP Health Organization”? The WHO seems to have lost all semblance of perspective and balance. The CCP has grossly mishandled and is widely blamed for causing the rapid spread of the plague all over the world. Nevertheless, what seems very bizarre is that the WHO has been heaping praise and adulation on the unrepentant and despotic Chinese regime. This is a shocking and blatant affront to the worried people of the planet. The WHO has ostracized Taiwan and seems to be a political tool of the CCP. The entire world is in lockdown and everyone in the world is now under house arrest due to the CCP coronavirus.

Other United Nations agencies seem to have been seriously infiltrated by the CCP as well. On December 14, 2019, Fox News reported that the Swiss UN Human Rights Office continues to provide the CCP with lists and information on human rights activists critical of the CCP. This is only one of the ways the Chinese government controls and undermines the Human Rights agenda at the UN.

Funding and influencing universities

Voice of America (VOA) reported on April 5, 2019, that according to data provided by the U.S. Department of Education, at least nine U.S. universities have received US$10.5 million in funding from Huawei over the past six years. Cornell University in New York received the largest amount of money, more than US$5.3 million. Cornell University, in reply, said that it would review existing projects carefully and stop accepting new funding.

Many academics are waking up to the reality that the Chinese Communist Party is taking over American universities and the educational system via the Confucius Institutes.

On February 2, 2020, New York Daily News published a review: “China’s hold on NY Universities: SUNY [State University of New York] must investigate, if not shut down, the Confucius Institutes.”

Todd Pittinsky, author of the article and a professor at SUNY Stony Brook University, says: “What’s really wrong here is that we’re outsourcing American education to a foreign propaganda operation,” (New York Daily News). Confucius Institutes teach the CCP version of Chinese history. The cooperation contracts drawn up with universities all mandate “respect for the laws of China.” The potential risks this brings are self-evident.

Pittinsky notes that the University of Chicago, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Penn State, and others have stopped working with the Confucius Institutes, but SUNY has neither closed the Confucius Institutes it hosts “nor has it explained to taxpayers why such intrusion into American academic freedom is acceptable — or even a good deal,” (New York Daily News).

Life is precious. Here we humbly and sincerely explore the underlying causes of the New York outbreak and attempt to help people from all walks of life see what is happening.

The Big Apple, The City That Never Sleeps, home to the Empire State Building, the U.S. Open, Madison Square Garden, Broadway… New Yorkers know how to turn disaster into an opportunity. New Yorkers know how to come thru and begin again. People all over the world are in lockdown and under house arrest. The CCP is gloating over us. They are gloating over the deaths of so many innocent Chinese people. The world cannot endure the CCP scourge any longer. The CCP itself is the true vile virus and only by staying far away from this communist Devil can one avoid the destruction it brings.

After this large-scale plague is over, the era of global prosecution of the CCP will also begin.

Translated by Yi Ming and edited by Michael Segarty

