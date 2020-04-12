How to Prepare Chicken Bone Broth to Boost Your Immunity

In these times of panic where the CCP virus outbreak has everyone concerned about their health, eating nourishing food is essential. Chicken bone broth is the perfect dish in such circumstances since it is known to have immune-boosting capabilities thanks to the amino acids present in it.

The recipe

To prepare the broth, you will need the bones and carcass of one whole chicken, preferably a roasted one. Other necessary ingredients include 12 cups of filtered water, 1 sliced lemon, 2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar, sea salt, pepper, and some herbs like rosemary.

In a large pot, add in the bones, lemon, and herbs. Fill it with filtered water until the chicken is covered. Put some salt and pepper according to your taste preference. Do not add too much of these items since the broth can become too salty or hot. Next, pour in the apple cider vinegar. The vinegar’s acidity will break down collagen and ensure that it is spread throughout the broth. In case you do not have apple cider vinegar, you can also use some lemon juice.

Heat the pot and bring the ingredients to a boil. Simmer it down, cover the pot, and let it cook for about 10 to 12 hours. By this time, the liquid content should have reduced to about 1/3 to 1/2 of its original volume. The more the broth reduces, the more intense its flavors are going to be. Once you are satisfied with how the broth has turned out, strain it and remove the bones. Your healthy chicken bone broth is now ready to be consumed.

In case you plan on drinking it later, remember that the broth “can only be stored safely in the refrigerator for up to five days. To help your broth last longer, you can freeze it in small containers and heat up individual servings as needed,” according to Healthline.

Some people drink about 1 cup of bone broth every day while some take it once or twice a week. If you do not like the concentrated flavors of the broth but still wish to consume it due to its health benefits, you can use the broth as part of other dishes like pasta, salads, and so on.

Benefits of chicken bone broth

A 2016 study looked at how type 2 collagen from the connective tissue of chicken helped people suffering from osteoarthritis in their knees. The researchers found that collagen improved symptoms like pain and stiffness. By drinking chicken bone broth, you are essentially consuming collagen and other nutrients. A study from 2017 found that an average cup of chicken bone broth contains way more protein than a cup of regular chicken broth.

Chicken bone broth is also good for your teeth and bones. “The process of bone-formation requires “an adequate and constant supply of nutrients” as follows: calcium, protein, magnesium, phosphorus, vitamin D, potassium, zinc, manganese, copper, boron, iron, vitamin A, vitamin K, vitamin C, and the B vitamins. Bone broth with vegetables and meat or fish provides a good source of all of these vitamins and minerals,” according to Louise Hay.

When a group of researchers studied chicken bone broth, they found that it is useful in reducing symptoms of common cold, opening respiratory pathways, clearing the mucus, and providing nutrition that is easily digestible. Chicken bone broth is also known to have strong anti-inflammatory properties.

