Garlic: A Natural Antibiotic

Garlic is a pungent and strong tasting herb. It is rich in sulfur-containing compounds, especially allicin, which has extraordinary germicidal properties, making it a great choice as an antibiotic. As a food, it has a warming and soothing nature, and is strengthening to the stomach. It not only detoxifies and repels insects, but it also works to regulate blood sugar levels, prevents cardiovascular diseases, and boosts immunity.

According to a report by the National Taiwan University, red-meat lovers can benefit from taking 5-15 g (1-3 cloves) raw garlic daily to effectively lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Garlic has a low heat-resistance; cooking and heating greatly breaks down and diminishes its germicidal properties. Eating raw garlic is the best way to utilize its allicin. Another good choice is soaking it in vinegar.

Garlic vinegar

The CCP virus has rapidly spread around the world in recent months. Many diverse sorts of folk remedies for boosting immunity have appeared on the scene to combat the pandemic. Garlic vinegar is one of them. According to traditional Chinese medical studies, vinegar itself can detoxify and kill germs. When combined together, both garlic and vinegar not only boost the immune system, they also remove fishy smells and grease, promote digestion, and prevent arteriosclerosis and infections.

Peel off the skin of 500 g fresh garlic, rinse, and dry. Put the garlic in a clean glass container. Add some stevioside or rock sugar, a bit of salt, and about 67 ounces of rice vinegar. Seal tightly and store for at least one month before use. Like wine, the longer the storage time, the more potent the vinegar tastes.

The garlic vinegar cannot be drunk as is. It needs to be diluted with 10 parts water for drinking: 1 part garlic vinegar, 10 parts water. It should not be consumed on an empty stomach. People with a deficient, cold-type constitution, can drink it warm to balance their system and health.

Alcohol lovers can soak the garlic in wine as well, and drink a small amount daily before sleep. People who like a sweet taste can make honeyed garlic and eat 2-3 cloves on an empty stomach daily; this helps to prevent high blood pressure. Whichever way you prefer, traditionally, they are all used to boost immunity and health.

Translated by Cecilia and edited by Michael Segarty

