Why China’s CCP Coronavirus Numbers Are Completely Bogus

The Chinese government claims that the COVID-19 outbreak in their country is somehow under control and that new infections are showing a downward trend. It even claimed to have recently registered the country’s first-ever day with zero COVID-19 deaths. However, all such claims prove false when you actually look at the data and real on-the-ground situation inside China.

False data

According to official statistics, only around 81,000 Chinese citizens have been infected by the CCP coronavirus. The problem is that China has changed the definition of coronavirus infections multiple times to suit its agenda. Between January and March, the country’s National Health Commission issued seven different definitions. According to Professor Ben Cowling from the Hong Kong University School of Public Health, if we use these seven different methods, we will get different numbers.

“Initial testing focused very specifically on only severe pneumonia cases associated with the wet market in Wuhan where the outbreak began. He (Cowling) now estimates there would be around 232,000 confirmed cases if the latter definitions were used from the beginning. That’s about three times as many as has been reported,” according to the BBC. Add to that the fact that China probably has a large number of infected people who have not yet shown any symptoms, and the real number of cases will be even higher.

Authorities are apparently refusing to properly mark deaths caused from COVID-19. In an interview with CNN, an individual from Wuhan revealed that his mother died in mid-January. The officials never did the nucleic acid test that could have potentially identified the cause as coronavirus infection. In a statement issued last week, the Communist Party chief of Wuhan warned residents to continue wearing masks and take their temperature when they return back home after going outside. This only serves to indicate that the coronavirus situation in the city has not yet stabilized to the extent that the officials want us to believe.

“Many companies, pushed to restart manufacturing by officials, have turned on lights and machinery to simulate resumption — which means signs of revived energy consumption may be unreliable (as proof of factory activity). Some suspect officials are under-reporting new cases for propaganda purposes… Movie theatres were ordered to close again on March 27 after hundreds reopened, a few days after Premier Li Keqiang warned bureaucrats not to cover up infections,” according to Reuters.

Moving out from China

The CCP coronavirus seems to be the trigger that will diminish China’s position as a global manufacturing hub. The Japanese government has announced that it will help Japanese businesses relocate production units from China. For this purpose, the government has earmarked approximately US$2 billion for companies that will be shifting manufacturing back to Japan and US$220 million for those who will be taking their units to other countries.

“People have been talking about leaving China for many years now… What we are seeing now is that companies are taking a hard look at it. Because of the pandemic and supply chain disruptions it caused, people will be able to put a number to this and when they can present their board with a nice mathematical equation about supply risk, they’ll do it and many will see that they must diversify away from China,” Patrick Van den Bossche, a partner at consulting firm Kearney, said to Forbes. China is Japan’s biggest trading partner. Imports from China dropped by almost 50 percent in February due to the impact of the coronavirus lockdown.

