How Gratitude Can Help You Cope With Crisis

When people are faced with uncertain, stressful situations, it is natural for them to panic and imagine the worst. This will make their life even more stressful, worsening their psychological condition. At present, the CCP coronavirus lockdown has many people across the world on the edge. A feeling of gratitude can help such individuals steady their lives.

Good with others

In a 2012 study conducted by the University of Kentucky, researchers looked at how a sense of gratitude shaped the way people reacted to others. They found that “grateful people are more likely to behave in a prosocial manner, even when others behave less kindly… Study participants who ranked higher on gratitude scales were less likely to retaliate against others, even when given negative feedback. They experienced more sensitivity and empathy toward other people and a decreased desire to seek revenge,” according to Psychology Today. The fear of the CPP virus can make a person shun others completely, which might affect their relationships within the community. This can be prevented by having a sense of gratitude.

Reflecting on mortality

The CCP virus brings us face to face with the possibility of death. This can be quite scary. However, if you keep calm, you can also use this as an opportunity to reflect on your life and assess what mortality exactly means to you. In one study, researchers asked participants to imagine a situation where they are stuck in a burning high rise building and eventually die.

The experiment “resulted in a substantial increase in gratitude levels, as researchers discovered when they compared this group to two control conditions who were not compelled to imagine their own deaths. In these ways, remembering the bad can help us to appreciate the good,” according to Greater Good.

In the same way, think about the bad that could happen if you were to not follow the quarantine regulations. At least you are alive right now and will be able to live your life to the fullest once restrictions are lifted. Be grateful that you have such a chance, unlike the thousands who are unfortunately dead.

Better sleep

Some people find it difficult to sleep. They are always worried that they might somehow be infected with the virus. This keeps them up late at night. Even if they end up sleeping, it gets interrupted every now and then. If this continues for a few days, you will start feeling irritated and mentally exhausted due to lack of sleep. Having a feeling of gratitude can aid you in getting a good night’s rest.

“Studies have shown that receiving and displaying simple acts of kindness activates the hypothalamus, and thereby regulates all bodily mechanisms controlled by the hypothalamus, out of which sleep is a vital one. Hypothalamic regulation triggered by gratitude helps us get deeper and healthier sleep naturally every day. A brain filled with gratitude and kindness is more likely to sleep better and wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning,” according to Positive Psychology.

Less anxiety and depression

Once you develop gratitude, feelings of anxiety and depression will slowly diminish. Gratitude has the ability to reduce stress hormones and manage the automatic functions of your nervous systems. The prefrontal cortex of your brain is linked to negative emotions like shame, guilt, and violence. Gratitude can trigger an increase in neural modulation of this region, thereby making people more positive-minded and empathetic. These are qualities that will help you sail through a crisis like the CPP virus outbreak with ease.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email