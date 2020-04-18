5 Reasons to Stay Positive During the CCP Virus Lockdown

Maintaining positivity during the CCP coronavirus lockdown can be tough. You literally have nothing to do outside your home and you are constantly fed with the news of how the virus is spreading at a rapid pace and taking the lives of so many people. But these are exactly the circumstances in which you should be positive. And here are five reasons why having a positive attitude will help you deal with the lockdown more easily.

1. Boost immunity

Being positive can help boost your immunity. In 2003, researchers at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, demonstrated a link in the area of the brain associated with depression and a weakened immune system. They discovered the reverse was true as well. For the study, one group of people was asked to dwell on distressing episodes from their lives prior to receiving a vaccination. The other group was asked to recall an event that gave them intense joy or happiness. The group who recalled happy times had higher antibody levels than those who had been remembering distressing episodes.

2. Maintain a healthy lifestyle

When you have negative emotions, your outlook on life turns bleak. As such, you stop valuing things about you, like your body. You may find yourself neglecting your health, not getting any exercise, and eating fatty or sugary foods all day long. In contrast, someone with a positive attitude looks at the future with hope. As such, they are likely to give attention to things like a healthy lifestyle since they will want to look their best when the lockdown ends and they are back at their jobs.

3. Better habits

It is possible that some people might become irritable from being confined in their homes for a long period of time. With their pent up anger and frustration, such individuals might lose their hold over common courtesy and end up doing something rash. They might even scare away people in the community. Having a positive outlook will ensure that these things do not happen. Such people are “more socially aware of their actions and how they are perceived. They are less likely to give in to social pressures that aren’t good for them. Their decision-making skills are more detailed and objective and geared to a better overall outcome for everyone involved,” according to Power of Positivity.

4. Inspire others

Human beings are social creatures who seek the comfort of others. Things like quarantines can make everyone in a community so tense that they might become too distant. While maintaining a distance is essential, being emotionally distant is not recommended. With each passing day, every household in the community might start feeling that they have to look after themselves and that others won’t help them when they are in trouble. This is where a society actually loses.

If you maintain a positive attitude, interact with each other cheerfully, and help those in need, these behaviors will rub off on the people in the community and they will also be inspired to take care of each other. As long as this sense of helping one another is maintained, a community can ride out even the toughest of viral outbreaks. But if everyone becomes negative, they will only turn against each other and make the situation worse.

5. Take care of your family

If you are the head of your family, then your partner, parents, and children will be looking up to you in these troubled times. If you show signs of desperation and helplessness, the entire house will become gloomy and your loved ones will be under mental duress. So deal with them in a positive manner and strengthen the relationships in your home.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email