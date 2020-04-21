Why Is Hong Kong So Blessed During the Pandemic?

New York and Hong Kong are both world-class financial centers. In terms of population, New York has 8.5 million people and Hong Kong has 7.5 million. The number of tourists and visitors is almost the same for both cities. Recently, an online survey compared the pandemic conditions in Hong Kong and New York. In scale, the two mega cities have many similarities, but the number of cases hitting each city, strangely, is not proportional to the obvious risks.

New York welcomes 1.1 million visitors from China each year, while Hong Kong welcomes 51 million visitors from China. This means that, throughout the year, Hong Kong receives 46 times more Chinese visitors than New York. Hong Kong is only 550 miles away from Wuhan, while New York is 7,220 miles away from Wuhan.

From a practical and objective point of view, given the close proximity and the vast numbers of visitors from mainland China, Hong Kong should be at a much greater risk of casualties from the CCP Virus (Wuhan pneumonia) than New York. Miraculously, this outlook for Hong Kong does not hold up in terms of the number of confirmed cases nor for the number of deaths. The number of confirmed cases in New York at the time of the survey was 110,465 compared with 1,016 in Hong Kong; there were 7,905 deaths in New York and 4 deaths in Hong Kong. That means that the mortality rate from the disease in New York was an astonishing 7.16 percent, but only 0.39 percent in Hong Kong.

So far, there is no cure for the COVID-19 outbreak nor is there a vaccine to protect against it. Mortality rates vary widely between the two cities. The Trump administration’s anti-epidemic measures are known as social distancing and “flattening the curve.” Flattening the curve refers to slowing down the number of new cases so that the healthcare system is not overwhelmed at any one time and does not collapse.

Four factors mitigate the outbreak in Hong Kong

Netizens summed up four reasons why Hong Kong, even though it is in a much higher-risk zone, only has about 1 percent of the cases of infection when compared to New York.

First, citizens do not trust the Hong Kong Government since the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been strengthening and expanding its control over Hong Kong’s leaders. Second, the people do not trust the Chinese communist regime in the mainland. Third, Hongkongers do not trust the World Health Organization (WHO), since it seems determined to act in a way that appeases the CCP. Fourth, Hong Kong’s medical and health workers went on strike at the beginning of February to demand full border closure.

Severe outbreaks in Italy and Iran

Italy, a member of the powerful G7 group of countries, joined forces with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in March 2019 to strengthen its comprehensive strategic partnership. This happened despite opposition from its Western allies. Italy became the first country in Europe to sign the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The outbreak in Iran is very severe as well. Many high-ranking officials have been infected and died from the plague.

How did New York become the ‘Wuhan’ of America?

In the United States, there have been 203,377 confirmed cases in New York alone, about 33.4 percent of the confirmed cases in the country, making it the “Wuhan” of the United States. As the world’s largest metropolis, New York is a global hub for finance, business, culture, and media and hosts the United Nations Headquarters. Given its strategic position and influence, the Chinese Communist Party has penetrated deeply to subvert every aspect of New York life.

Wall Street and the U.S. financial markets supply cash transfusions for the CCP that keep this perfidious monster alive. The credibility of the United Nations has been hijacked by the CCP — the World Health Organization and other organizations are also under the CCP’s control. New York politicians and powerful oligarchs support and applaud the CCP. The mainstream media in New York knowingly spread the CCP’s propaganda throughout the United States.

Hong Kong and Taiwan avoid severe outbreaks by never trusting the CCP

In Hong Kong, on the other hand, the people are not letting their guard down. The Anti-Extradition Movement has been going on since June of last year. During the course of the campaign, Hong Kong people’s sense of resistance has become increasingly focused on the Chinese Communist Party. The main force of the movement is young people with no big platform other than the dream of a decent life and a civilized future.

With the development of the movement, Hong Kong people no longer look to the Chinese Communist Party. They command the attention and respect of the international community and seek the adoption of sanctions. The slogans of the movement are: “Down with the CCP,” “Expel the CCP,” and later “Heaven destroys the CCP.” With the Wuhan virus directed against the CCP itself, the people of Hong Kong have fortuitously applied the most effective antidote against the plague by rejecting the Communist Party.

Taiwan is another living example for the world of how staying away from the CCP is the best remedy against the CCP Virus. The Hong Kong experience has shown the Taiwanese people the true face of “one country, two systems” and has given them the powerful antidote as well, namely: Never trust the CCP.

The WHO’s coordination with the Chinese Communist Party to cut off Taiwan has allowed Taiwan to get real information about the outbreak from the United States, and thus has made Taiwan a model for epidemic prevention.

Translated by Yi Ming and edited by Michael Segarty

