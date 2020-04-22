Chinese Government Begging for Worldwide Praise

According to a report in the Wisconsin Examiner, Senator Roger Roth, President of the Wisconsin state Senate, told the media that he had received two email messages from Chinese diplomats asking him to publicly praise how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) kept the coronavirus outbreak under control.

Roth revealed that he received the first email on Feb. 26. When he noticed the message came from a Hotmail account, he thought that it was probably a prank so he ignored it.

On March 10, he received the second email with the same content. This time he asked his staff to investigate it so as to make sure that it really did come from CCP officials. It turns out that Chinese diplomats often use private email accounts to send messages trying to avoid red tape and protocol in an effort to gain faster access.

After confirming that these emails were indeed from Chinese diplomats, the Senator was so furious that he sent them back a one-word reply: “Nuts.” By then, the CCP virus had already spread to Wisconsin.

Further, on March 26, Senator Roth introduced a very comprehensive and damning resolution to allow the Senate the opportunity to confirm that the CCP had deliberately misled the world about the outbreak of the coronavirus. The resolution begins: “Relating to: acknowledging that the Communist Party of China deliberately and intentionally misled the world on the Wuhan Coronavirus and standing in solidarity with the Chinese people to condemn the actions of the Communist Party of China.”

The resolution is scathing and goes full-bore: “That the Wisconsin Senate acknowledges that the Communist Party of China has deliberately and intentionally misled the world, suppressed vital information on the statistics and spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus both domestically and abroad, allowed millions of individuals to travel outside of the province and country despite clear warnings that the virus could be transmitted person-to-person, and engaged in active suppression and persecution of individuals looking to truthfully discuss information related to the Coronavirus, which has led to a global pandemic the likes of which has not been seen for generations.”

Senator Roth released a portion of the e-mail from the Chinese diplomat wanting him to celebrate China’s actions. The original request made by the Chinese diplomats stated: “China has been transparent and quick in sharing key information of the virus with the WHO and the international community, thus creating a window of opportunity for other countries to make timely response.” (Wisconsin Examiner) Faced with such distortions of reality and having to deal with the spread of the CCP virus in Wisconsin, it’s no wonder Roth angrily replied: “Nuts.”

Senator Roth’s resolution cites several categories of human rights abuses committed by the CCP, including their treatment of the Tibetans and Uyghurs, the one-child policy and all the abortions it caused, the live-organ harvesting, currency manipulation, intellectual property rights violations, and the Tiananmen Square massacre.

The resolution stresses: “That the Wisconsin Senate hereby stands in solidarity with the Chinese people, condemning the actions of the Communist Party of China in the strongest possible terms, and acknowledges that millions, both in China and around the world, are at risk of illness and death due to the negligence and hostile actions of the Chinese Communist Party.” (Wisconsin Examiner)

Senator Roth affirmed his wish to show solidarity with the Chinese people so that they can live freely. He highlights the need to distinguish between the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese people and calls for the public to refrain from hate speech against Asians. His resolution states that “…the Chinese people are a great people, and heirs to one of the greatest civilizations in human history, held hostage by a brutal and oppressive regime these past 70 years.”

The resolution was introduced to the Senate on March 26 and has been referred to the Wisconsin Senate Organizing Committee for consideration. Once passed, it is ready for a final vote in the State Senate.

Translated by Yi Ming and edited by Michael Segarty

