NY Transport Chief Infected: MTA Facing Financial Ruin

As of Aril 24, there are more than 886,500 people infected with the CCP coronavirus in the United States, with fatalities reported at more than 50,000. New York State is hardest hit, with more than 263,000 cases. New York City is the epicenter with more than 145,000 cases diagnosed and more than 11,000 deaths. The raging epidemic is affecting a large number of employees at government agencies, with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) being one of the hardest hit. On March 28, MTA Chairman Patrick Foye tested positive for COVID-19.

According to media reports, of MTA’s 74,000 staff, 2,400 members were infected with the COVID-19 and there were 68 deaths. Among the dead were supervisors, subway and bus drivers, as well as cleaning staff. While a large number of employees have not been tested, more than 6,000 employees have taken sick leave. On April 14, the MTA announced that they will pay out pensions amounting to a total of US$500,000 to the families of employees who died of the epidemic.

The Metropolitan Transport Authority manages public transportation in the Greater New York area, including the five boroughs and surrounding counties, covering a jurisdiction of 4,000 square miles and a total population of 18 million. The MTA is a critical traffic management agency in the United States. It owns and manages New York subways, buses, and ferries.

To analyze the disastrous situation affecting the MTA, it is necessary to examine its close connection to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The close relationship between the MTA chairman and the CCP

This article briefly analyzes some of the pro-communist pronouncements, words, sentiments, and deeds of the MTA Chairman et al; sincerely hoping to alert the relevant U.S. departments and personnel to the fatal perils and pitfalls that come with supporting the Chinese Communist Party and turning a blind eye to its abominable torture of 1.3 billion Chinese people.

1. Business contacts with the CCP

MTA Chairman Patrick Foye is a lawyer, a merger and acquisition partner of Skadden Arps, and a Managing Partner of the company’s offices in Brussels, Budapest, and Moscow. Skadden Arps, an international law firm based in New York City, has a wide range of business interests: mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, international arbitration and litigation, energy and infrastructure projects, banking, real estate, investment management, and investigations. The firm has representative offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. This means that Foye himself has commercial interests in China.

2. Interaction with the Chinese Consulate in New York

On the evening of January 17, 2018, the U.S.-China General Chamber of Commerce held a “Charity Awards” dinner in Midtown Manhattan. Hundreds of government and commerce grandees from China and the United States attended this function. Companies such as Blackstone Group, HNA Group, SL Green Realty Corp, and Greenland Group won awards. Cui Tiankai, a Chinese diplomat and currently the Chinese Ambassador to the United States, delivered the keynote speech. MTA Chairman Patrick Foye delivered a speech on behalf of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Foye also presented the “Outstanding Community Contribution Award” to Greenland Group, which is a Chinese publicly traded real estate developer. Greenland Group was founded as a state-owned enterprise.

3. Shows support for CCP enterprises

On April 12, 2017, at the New York World Trade Center, the New York China-U.S. Sky Club hosted an event — “Sky Club Dialogue: Infrastructure Development and Investment.” Patrick Foye, who was then the Executive Director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, delivered a speech that made him an official media focus and “star” of the CCP.

According to media reports, Foye presented a detailed introduction of the renovation plans for several large-scale infrastructure projects, along with the Gossel Bridge, New York LaGuardia Airport, and JFK International Airport. During the speech, he sought cooperation from private capital and looked forward to the participation of Chinese enterprises in the bidding process for the projects.

Chickens come home to roost

On March 25, 2020, the chickens came home to roost. Foye, via a video conference with the MTA Board of Directors, revealed that during the CCP coronavirus epidemic, subway passenger traffic collapsed by nearly 90 percent. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is losing almost US$125 million in revenue weekly. The US$3.8 billion in funds allocated by the federal government are not enough to bail MTA out of its predicament and a deficit of US$6.5 billion is expected by the end of this year. Foye went on to admit: “At present we will never be able to make up for these losses.”

The sordid and debauched history of the CCP is well known and well documented. The CCP is like a poison. It is always in subterfuge and war mode. It will not and cannot change. It is communist, anti-American, and anti-human to its core. Good-natured people need to realize this.

Has Mr. Foye taken the time to think about the most fundamental reason behind the catastrophic losses incurred by the MTA during this epidemic? It is no accident that he himself has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 and he may not be feeling good. As the chief of interstate transportation, Foye’s closeness with the conniving CCP gave them the pretext and the cover for their virus to strike. He was expecting “big things” and investments from Chinese-funded enterprises, as well as for the companies that he manages and which he has partnerships with that are operating in Mainland China. But now, this epidemic has wiped out the revenue of the MTA. The employees are facing huge losses and fatalities under his jurisdiction. New York transportation and the commuters needing the service face an uncertain future. The Chairman should sincerely examine the situation and wake up quickly.

The United States has become the most severely affected country outside of Mainland China. This is the terrible consequence and certain outcome of the United States extending finance and technology to the Chinese Communist Party and providing various support mechanisms in the past several decades. The previous administrations of the United States and the Wall Street consortia have been “feeding” the CCP monster, which in turn has penetrated into U.S. politics, commerce, technology, education, media, entertainment, and other fields. The degree of communist infiltration is very broad and widespread, and very devious.

When the Chinese Communist Party charms American political and business circles, it is usually under the guise of “cooperation and win-win,” with the added lure of “trade, fame, and fortune.” When United States celebrities come to receptions and feast at the invitation of CCP officials and large Chinese enterprises, the CCP official media vigorously hypes the events for bragging purposes, stating that “the CCP is so welcomed and popular in the United States.” The hidden motive of the CCP is to ever expand its control and influence on American soil, gradually eroding America’s values ​​of freedom and replacing them with all the evil elements of communism. Those who accepted the CCP’s invitations to endorse the Party have actually contributed to the CCP’s penetration into the United States and “led the wolf into the room.” Even if they have received some funds or so-called rewards and trinkets from the CCP, such benefits will eventually become hollow.

This CCP coronavirus pandemic has caused the loss of life and damaged the health of so many people. It has severely impacted the U.S. economy, small business, family, and society. New York State, New York City, and many government agencies with close ties to the CCP in the hardest-hit areas need to reflect, recognize the correlation and dangers of the CCP, get out of its clutches immediately, and quickly recover the major losses caused by getting in bed with the CCP. In all urgency, get out of the CCP influence ASAP. America does not need communism.

Translated by Chua BC and edited by Michael Segarty

