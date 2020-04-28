European Victim of the Pandemic Receives Powerful Antidote and Survives

In late March, Makbule Sevim, a 58-year-old Turkish immigrant to France, became infected with the CCP virus (Wuhan pneumonia). She was in agony. Makbule was born in Tunceli, Turkey. She had moved to France several years earlier and was working in the farming industry in the eastern city of Mulhouse.

The virus from China spread all over the world, and France became one of the worst-hit areas in Europe. In late March, Makbule felt that she was showing symptoms of the infection and was unable to eat. She went to the hospital and was diagnosed with COVID-19. The doctor told her that she needed to be quarantined for 14 days. But she would not dare stay. She was too afraid. Makbule thought that the hospital was a place from which no one would ever come out alive if they had been infected with the CCP coronavirus. So she went home.

The CCP coronavirus has no cure. For 11 days, Makbule could not eat anything since whatever she put in her mouth tasted terrible. She felt like there were snakes crawling under her skin and creatures grinding away at her bones. Faintly, she seemed to hear the sound of her flesh and bones being torn apart. She said that it was all so painful that she wanted to kill herself.

Her family watched helplessly as she became so pale and deteriorated so quickly. Apart from emotional and spiritual comfort they could not give her any real help. What’s more, adding to her distress she needed to keep her distance from her family. When she went to the hospital for a check-up, the doctor told her that they could not help her, because the CCP virus has no cure.

Sacred life-giving words

It was at this time that Makbule’s nephew in the Netherlands contacted her and her destiny took a big turn for the better. Her nephew is a Falun Dafa practitioner. During their conversation, he told her that only Dafa could help her. For her wellbeing, he encouraged his precious aunt to sincerely recite: “Falun Dafa is good. Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance is good.”

Out of desperation, she grasped this life-saving opportunity and followed her nephew’s advice. She sincerely recited with him: “Falun Dafa is good! Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance is good!” To her surprise, she felt much better immediately after saying those sacred words.

“Every time I recite it, I feel alive, I’m back to life again and again — how did I do it?” During the talk, she exclaimed several times: “That’s a miracle!”

Falun Gong (also known as Falun Dafa) is a complete cultivation practice in the Buddha School (although it is not Buddhism) for mind, body, and spirit. On May 13, 1992, Mr. Li Hongzhi from Changchun, China, introduced this peaceful practice to the public, along with the five powerful exercises. The guiding philosophy of Falun Gong is: “Truthfulness, Compassion, and Forbearance.” The emphasis for practitioners is to live in harmony with Heaven and Earth, elevate your moral character, return to your noble nature, and be kind and virtuous.

Witness to the Falun Dafa miracle

Makbule, who has been born again from the disease, is now a grateful witness to the Falun Dafa miracle. She says that she can now eat, talk, do housework, and cook. Although she sometimes gets a little tired, she is positive and healthy.

From her Falun Dafa nephew, Makbule has also learned how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) persecutes Falun Gong practitioners, and how it hid the truth about the outbreak, causing the pandemic to spread around the world. At the same time, she also understands the truth of good and evil, and believes that the CCP coronavirus is the punishment for the wrongdoings by the CCP.

“It is important that people be honest and help each other during these difficult times and maintain a good moral character,” she added. “I hope God will help you all. For those who did this [the Chinese Communist Party], it is a genocide of people all over the world, and it is against human nature.”

On April 20, her nephew spoke with her again to get an update about her condition. She said that she was fine now and didn’t even want to remember those terrible days. Moreover, she stopped taking her medicine and she is no longer using painkillers. She sounded lively, healthy, and clear-minded on the phone.

