Breakfast Special: How to Cook Amazing Eggs (+Bonus Recipes)

Eggs are easy to make, require minimal or no additional ingredients, and most take less than three minutes to prepare (the boiled version being the exception). They go great with just about anything. They’re even fine with nothing else. They’re packed with high-quality proteins, zero carbs, and essential vitamins and minerals to get a head start for a busy day. If you’re trying to stay in shape, they are great for muscle tissue repair. Here’s the lowdown on three egg recipes you can dish out for a quick energizing breakfast.

1. Steamed eggs

What makes a steamed egg great apart from the novel taste is that it involves very little technique and just some milk as an additional ingredient. It’s also super quick to make for those busy mornings. Last but not least, there’s no oil involved, which is a great bonus if you’re into the whole fitness game.

First, whisk the eggs in a bowl. Start adding milk while you’re whisking – not after, not before. Prepare a pan and fill it with water. Now place your bowl of whisked eggs into a steamer basket with a lid and set over the pan. Wait for a little under five minutes and voila… your eggs are ready! You can use your choice of seasoning or just stick with salt and pepper. Best of all, you can eat directly out of the bowl.

2. Breaded omelet

There are very few people on the planet who would say no to some hot buttered toast and a rich omelet. The breaded omelet is just a spin on this popular breakfast choice. Again, it’s a quickie to prepare. It’s also pretty easy to handle if you’re one of those multitaskers who demand breakfast on-the-go. Nutritionally, it makes for the perfect breakfast because it gives you a high-carb, high-protein meal so you can go after your day with zest.

All you need to do is add some bread crumbs or finely cut square bread slices onto your freshly prepared omelet. You can add in some freshly chopped onions, some bell pepper or medium ground black pepper, and thinly cut tomatoes to your omelet for more richness.

3. Scrambled eggs

The go-to breakfast of champions: Scrambled eggs have been modified in infinite ways. There’s probably a different variation of this version of the egg for every 5 miles you walk anywhere on the planet. It’s just so easy to play around with. However, nothing beats the classic scrambled egg breakfast. All you need is a tablespoon of unsalted butter, three eggs, some Kosher salt, and pepper that’s freshly ground.

The secret to perfect scrambled eggs lies in the whisking. It needs to be done in a large bowl that facilitates wide-open circular sweeps of your whisk. If you don’t have a whisk, a fork will get the job done just as perfectly. Stop whisking when you see that your mixture has an even spread of color and it starts to froth.

Add butter to a heated non-stick pan over a medium-low flame. Pour your whisked egg mixture into the pan after the butter has melted completely. You need to wait a moment for the mixture to set on the pan. Then with a wooden spoon push the runny mixture towards the center while tilting the pan. Keep at it until you don’t have any more runny mixture left in the pan. Take your eggs off the heat, sprinkle with some salt and pepper, and serve!

