A Courageous Story of 3 Australians Who Stood Up for Falun Gong

Protest at Heaven’s Gate is a short documentary that recounts the struggles of three Australians as they support Falun Gong (also known as Falun Dafa) practitioners in China against the persecution campaign of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Just above 18 minutes in length, the doc is directed by Jessica Kneipp and Caden Pearson.

The persecution begins

The three Australians who narrate their stories include an Australian plumber, his mother, and an Olympic swimmer. The swimmer revealed that she started practicing Falun Gong in February 1999 and immediately found it useful. In July 1999, she came to know that the Chinese government had started attacking Falun Gong practitioners. The persecution was started by Jiang Zemin in 1999, who was president at the time, and he was jealous of the growth of Falun Dafa, which turned out to have more members than the CCP.

The Australians were initially dumbfounded to find out that Falun Gong practitioners were being persecuted. They were unable to understand why a peaceful group of people was being attacked. In 2001, the plumber and his mother visited Hong Kong and started talking to the locals about the situation in the mainland. The plumber soon discovered that his “sister” had already been taken into custody by the Party and was locked up in an institution. He was unable to determine whether it was a forced labor camp or a mental hospital.

The trio realized that the media in their country was not discussing the subject at all. It was then that they decided to go to China and make sure that people across the world are made aware of the heinous crimes being committed against innocent Falun Gong practitioners. Together with seven other people who shared their concerns, a group of 10 Australians took the flight to China.

Protesting against injustice

As soon as they landed in China, the visitors realized that they were being closely monitored. Even the lady at the hotel warned them to “be careful.” They went to Tiananmen Square and discovered that guards with rifles were present every three meters or so. When the day of the protest came, the swimmer came into contact with the people who were following her. She ran inside the hotel to create a fake trail, eventually reaching the ground floor and subsequently hiring a taxi. The Australian practitioners had agreed to meet at Tiananmen Square at 10 a.m.

When they reached the place, they saw that four people had already pulled out banners, chanting “Falun Dafa is good” and “Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance is Good.” The swimmer immediately ran in, holding up the banner and shouting “Falun Dafa is Good.” The police were quick to act. They snatched away the banner and dragged her away into a bus.

The plumber and his mother were wearing yellow t-shirts with Falun Dafa written in English and Chinese, covered by a blue coat. When they reached the spot, the two Australians took off their coats, crossed legs, put their hands up, and started yelling “Falun Dafa is Good.” The mother was taken away by the police into a van.

Three policemen tried to pick up the plumber. But they failed. Two more police officers came and tried to drag him. However, he remained fixed in his lotus position. The police had to eventually surround him and pick him up by the sides while he remained in lotus position all the way to the bus. They were isolated in different rooms, with officers questioning and screaming at them, even sometimes spitting on their faces. When the police released them and they were back in Australia, they did a lot of interviews to let the world know the horrors that were unleashed by the CCP.

The plumber rectifies people who say that the persecution of Falun Gong in China has “nothing to do with you.” He points out that it does. Many of the Chinese products that Australian citizens buy actually come from forced labor camps where Falun Gong practitioners and other persecuted people are made to work tirelessly. The practitioners foresee a time when the CCP is wiped out of China so that all Chinese can finally have a normal government like other democracies.

You can watch the documentary Protest at Heaven’s Gate here.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email