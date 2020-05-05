A Simple Guide: Cutting Various Types of Hair at Home During Lockdown

For many people, going to a hair salon or barbershop is not an option today, as most are deemed nonessential and closed due to concerns surrounding the CCP virus. Don’t worry, here is a simple guide to cutting your hair right in front of your mirror no matter what type of hair you possess. Make sure that you use a pair of styling shears rather than your kitchen knife as the latter’s dull edges could make your hair have split ends. Plus, it is ideal to only cut in ½ inch increments. “You can always take more hair off, but you can’t add back what you’ve already chopped! If you’re cutting your hair while it’s wet, remember it will look even shorter once it dries,” according to Good Housekeeping.

Cutting your hair

People with straight hair should blow-dry their hair and make it smooth before starting the cutting process. Keep in mind the density of the hair and divide the sections accordingly. Hold the shear horizontally to make sharp, clean cuts.

For curly-haired people, air-dried and detangled hair would be perfect for cutting. This is because most curls often end up shrinking too much when dry, making the cutting process tougher. The way you hold the hair will depend on what shape you use for the cut. For instance, if you plan on triangle-shaped cuts, you should cut the hair while it is held at the back of your head. For round-shape cuts, hold the hair forward. A tri-fold mirror will be very handy when cutting curly hair.

In case you have wavy hair, air-dried hair is preferable. However, some people do use wet hair to get a better wavy look. Just make sure that the strands are not oversaturated. Divide the hair into small sections and trim the ends of each section. The strands should not be tangled prior to the cutting. People with oily hair should cut when their hair is dry and detangled completely. Every coil has to be individually worked upon, which makes this a time-consuming process. Stretch the hair, cut it, and then let it twist back once again. To reduce the time, only focus on any hair strand that juts out of the coil.

If you have thick hair, carefully divide into several small sections to make the cutting process easier. The smaller the section is, the easier it will be for you to cut it properly. The good thing is that even if you make small mistakes, it is less likely to ruin your hairstyle since the hair is already thick. However, the same cannot be said of people with fine hair. Any small mistake will make your hair look bad. The result might not even be salvageable. If you cut the hair shorter, you can make it look thicker.

Face Types

Your hair-style should be decided after taking into consideration the shape of your face. People with oval faces are considered blessed since almost all hairstyles will look good on them. If you have a square face, you should soften the look with wavy styles. Avoid flat or straight hairstyles.

In the case of round faces, go for a layered top that offers height and some fullness. Below the cheekbones, you should thin out the hair. This style of cut can make your face look longer than it really is. Diamond-shaped faces look better with hairstyles that have numerous layers. And for people who have oblong faces, avoid straight hair at all costs. Instead, a side-swept bang style might be ideal.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email