What Pregnant Women Should Know About the CCP Coronavirus

If a pregnant woman is infected by COVID-19, not only can it make the pregnancy period stressful, the risk of death and transmission of the virus could end up triggering an unmanageable mental burden as well. Here are some of the things pregnant women should know about the CCP coronavirus.

Transmission risk

“Emerging evidence suggests that transmission from a woman to her baby during pregnancy or birth (vertical transmission) is probable. There has been a report of two cases in which this seems likely, but reassuringly the babies were both discharged from hospital and are well. In all previously reported cases worldwide, infection was found at least 30 hours after birth. It is important to emphasise that in all reported cases of newborn babies developing coronavirus very soon after birth, the baby was well,” according to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

According to a report that analyzed 33 women infected with the CCP virus during pregnancy, three of the newborns were also found to be infected. It is unclear whether the infants contracted the virus while in the womb or after birth. So yes, there is a chance of transmission even if it is small. As long as you keep yourself safe, there should be nothing to worry about.

Risk to women

Pregnant women do not seem to be at more risk of contracting the CCP coronavirus when compared to other people. However, they might end up suffering greatly. According to the CDC, pregnant women who have COVID-19 become more vulnerable to diseases like pneumonia and respiratory illnesses. This is due to the fact that pregnant women have diminished lung capacity, faster heart rates, and immune systems that are in constant flux. So if you know someone who is pregnant during the COVID-19 lockdown, make sure that they are perfectly isolated.

Miscarriage and delivery

The CCP coronavirus might increase the risk of miscarriage. In fact, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists points out that pregnant women with COVID-19 may also be at higher risk of complications like preterm birth. However, the CDC has not documented much evidence of miscarriage or fetal malformations among infected pregnant women. As far as delivery is concerned, the vaginal method is preferable to cesarean since conducting surgery on a body infected by the CCP virus might trigger unwanted complications.

Breastfeeding

Currently, there is no evidence that babies might become infected during breastfeeding. Given the huge benefits of breastfeeding, it would be better to stick with it rather than deprive your baby of the milk. The CDC recommends pregnant women talk with their doctors and make an informed decision. If you do decide to breastfeed, always wear a face mask so that the baby does not accidentally get exposed to the CCP virus. If you use a breast pump or bottle, wash your hands properly before touching it.



Remaining safe

Pregnant women should avoid coming into contact with anyone, including their husbands or other family members. Keep in mind that you are not only responsible for your life, but also the one growing inside you. Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Curb your tendency to go out. Wash your hands regularly when you touch something that others have touched. Eat well so as to keep yourself nourished with healthy foods.

