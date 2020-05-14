In the Time of COVID-19, Some Glad Tidings

While the CCP coronavirus pandemic is the worst viral outbreak the world has seen in a long while, it has also triggered actions and thoughts that might permanently affect the way we live. As wise people say, there is always the possibility that something good will come from something bad. And here are some of the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic will change the world for the better.

The drive for self-sufficiency

If the virus has made anything clear to people and governments, it is the need for self-sufficiency. Once the lockdowns end and the world is back to normal, investments into solutions to make a region self-sufficient will see a big boost. Self-sufficiency basically includes three things — food, products, and energy. Expect to see things like greenhouse farming, aquaponics, garden agriculture, etc., be promoted on a large scale. The development and sale of 3D printers will also be sped up.

With a 3D printer, you can essentially create most of the objects you need right from your home, whether it be a spoon or a chair. All you need is the raw material. There will be a push toward energy independence through the deployment of solar panels, wind farms, etc. While oil supplies have not been a problem as of yet, it would clearly be better if a region were able to sever its excessive dependence on imports to meet local energy needs.

Flexible work schedules

The closure of offices necessitated companies to approve remote work. Even if the coronavirus threat subsides, many firms will likely move ahead with remote work options, either fully or partially. For employees, it would mean the possibility of gaining more time to spend with their loved ones. And for companies, it will cut down the costs of operation. For both sides, this is an absolute win. “They’re (companies) going to find out that it wasn’t as impossible as they thought it was, and there are some productivity gains that come from not having to commute, and getting to work where you want,” Adam Grant, a professor at the Wharton School, said to World Economic Forum.

Appreciation for neglected jobs

People who work in sanitation, maintaining sewers, delivering goods to other people, maintaining electrical service, etc. have often been neglected by society. The lockdown has made everyone realize the importance of these professions. If these workers sat at home not doing their jobs, imagine how the society would be. Some have started to appreciate such workers. Let us hope that this would ensure good working conditions and appropriate monetary incentives for these workers in the future.

Better air travel experience

In the past, you would have had a hard time getting an airline to cancel a ticket without incurring fees or other charges. The coronavirus outbreak forced many people to cancel their travel plans. Surprisingly, several airlines did offer flexible canceling policies. Hopefully, these changes will continue even after lockdowns end and air travel return to normal. Another plus is that airlines are taking more interest in disinfecting and cleaning the planes.

Improved emergency preparedness

Many countries have been caught off-guard by the rapid spread of the coronavirus. While the situation has been manageable until now, things may not go so well in the future if an even more serious emergency is triggered. The world’s experience with the current coronavirus will make sure that countries prepare adequate measures that can be implemented as soon as an unexpected situation arises. This improved emergency preparedness will save countless lives in the future and ensure that our lifestyle is disrupted as little as possible.

