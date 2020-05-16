Dry Brushing Skin: How and Why

Skin is the largest organ in the human body and is responsible for eliminating most of the toxins. As such, it makes sense that you should take good care of it. One way to keep your skin in great condition is through dry brushing, which involves massaging the body with a dry, stiff brush.

The benefits

According to traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), the lungs are responsible for nourishing the skin. When the skin is deprived of proper nourishment, toxins might accumulate and rashes will start appearing. One big benefit of dry brushing is that it can help in reducing the appearance of cellulite. “By dry brushing the skin, you are able to massage the subcutaneous adipose tissue thereby breaking down the toxins that may be piled in it. These broken down toxins can then be eliminated through the skin and other ‘filtering’ organs such as the kidneys. Regular exercise and healthy eating are recommended to speed up the elimination process commenced by dry skin brushing,” according to Acca Kappa.

Dry brushing cleans the pores and clears out the dirt, oil, and residue from them. The process also loosens and removes dead skin cells. After dry brushing, people often notice that their skin feels softer than before, at least in the following first few days. The opening up of pores also enhances nutrient absorption by the skin. Dry brushing is said to stimulate the lymphatic system whose main task is to carry lymph fluid through a network of vessels all across the body. Through dry brushing, blood circulation is improved which makes the lymphatic system more efficient, thereby expelling toxins quicker.

In the human body, most of the nerve endings are near to the skin. It is these nerve endings that are responsible for communicating with the brain so that we can respond to various stimuli. Regular dry brushing rejuvenates these nerve endings. As a consequence, the body will become more alert and responsive to any type of stimulation, especially any contact with the skin. The enhanced blood flow also strengthens and tightens the skin, giving it a smoother, glowing luster. Signs of aging will be diminished and the person will have a youthful look.

Drawbacks and suggestions

Despite the benefits, there are certain groups of people who should never practice dry brushing. These include those who suffer from conditions like psoriasis, eczema, and such. People who have wounds, rashes, sunburns, and sensitive skin should also avoid skin brushing. Now, even if you have no such conditions, it is still possible that dry brushing can irritate your skin. Should this happen, you should try using a softer brush. Plus, keep in mind that dry brushing tends to leave the skin dry. As such, applying moisturizing products on the skin may be necessary.

The best way to dry brush is in the shower. This way, you can immediately clean the skin once the brushing is done. The chest and stomach regions of the body tend to be much more sensitive than areas like the arms and legs. As such, remember to lighten your scrubbing in these places. When brushing your neck and face, use a smaller, softer brush. Avoid rubbing the same area for an extended period of time. At best, a few brushes on the skin will be sufficient.

