Opportunities After Lockdown: 6 Franchises You Can Run From Home

The CCP coronavirus lockdown has forced many people to remain in their homes. While most are irritated by this, there are some who have discovered that they don’t want to go back to the dreaded cubicle. If you are one of these people and have some savings tucked away, you should consider starting a business once the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted. Here are six franchise businesses worth considering.

1. JAN-PRO

The company has a network of more than 10,000 franchises and has multiple tiers of investment. It focuses on providing cleaning services to banks, gyms, car dealerships, medical centers, and so on. Once you sign up, the company will provide the necessary training and support to your employees. The initial franchise fee starts from around US$2,500, while the total cost of investment can be anywhere from US$4,000 to US$54,000 depending on how big you want to start. If you are a military veteran, you can benefit from the 15 to 20 percent discount on the franchise fees under JAN-PRO’s VetConnectionSM program. Last year, JAN-PRO was voted the #1 Commercial Cleaning Franchise and Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine.

2. Dream Vacations

In case you love anything related to travel, Dream Vacations might be the perfect franchise opportunity for you. The company has more than 1,200 franchises. The total investment can range anywhere from US$2,000 to US$20,000. Training is short, at max only taking about six days or so. A huge plus is that the company offers in-house financing for suitable candidates in case they are not able to fund the business themselves.

3. Jazzercise

Jazzercise is an aerobics class brand and is growing in popularity. The franchise fee is just around US$1,250. In case you wish to own a Jazzercise center, the total investment costs can go up to US$38,000. All instructors are trained and certified by Jazzercise before they start teaching. The business was ranked at number 6 in Franchise Chatter’s 25 Best Gym and Fitness Franchises of 2019.

4. Mosquito Squad

When it comes to pest control, Mosquito Squad is a well-known name. Started in 2009, the company has expanded to more than 200 franchises and has seen a turnover of US$50 million in sales. Franchise fees start from US$15,000 and the initial investment can go up to US$80,000. They have arrangements with third-party lenders so that you can get finance to set up the business. After about 30 days of training, you should be able to kick start your operations and start servicing clients. If you live in a region where pests are a nuisance and there is a lack of proper services, you should consider signing up for this.

5. Soccer Shots

Soccer Shots is the most popular soccer franchise in the U.S. aimed at children. Instructors from the franchise teach skills to kids in a weekly class held at their preschools or local parks. The franchise fee can set you back US$34,500 and the initial investment can require up to US$50,000 in funds. However, the franchise does enjoy a stellar reputation. The Franchisee Satisfaction Index by Franchise Business Review notes that 93.5 percent of franchise owners were open about recommending the opportunity to others.

6. Motto Mortgage

This is a relatively new franchise, launched in 2016. It seeks to connect loan originators and real estate agents to create a seamless home buying experience for clients. The initial investment can go up to US$68,000. Motto Mortgage gives training to franchise owners and also provides marketing materials.

