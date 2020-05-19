9 Ways to Increase Immunity and Stay Healthy

Here are some common-sense approaches that you can incorporate into your daily life that can help prevent illness and support a longer life.

1. Anger

“Sickness starts from the heart.” Maybe you have these experiences too — you don’t feel like eating as a result of great pressure; worries make your stomach ache, your face is pale and limbs cold; your blood pressure surges in an instant… these symptoms all arise from negative emotions, and studies show that over 70 percent of sickness is emotionally related. If you control your emotions well, you can save yourself from getting ill or reduce the chances of getting sick or developing a serious illness and postpone its onset to a large extent.

2. Sleep

It is common sense that staying up late harms the human body. Nevertheless, our modern lifestyle makes it a common phenomenon, especially among young people. They hold the notion that lost sleep can be made up by sleeping in. The number of hours may be made up, but not the imbalance caused to your health.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer pointed out that the risk of getting early-stage tumors for late sleepers increased by 49 percent and advanced tumors by 24 percent. To sleep during normal hours is the best bet for good health.

3. Stress

Some people are serious about their work or their lives. This may be good in one way, but if you are overly serious, you may directly impact your health. Some occupations, such as accountants, human resources personnel, statisticians, and teachers, call for a serious attitude in their work to avoid the chance of making mistakes. But this can frame their mindset over time and easily cause endocrine disorders that can lead to cancer. For better health, you should not be “smart” all the time. Learn to be simple and not so serious from time to time.

4. Eating

“Illness finds its way in by the mouth.” Many cancers are induced by the foods we eat. When you eat too many sweet things, you make your pancreas work too hard, which can cause cancer cells to develop in the body. Grilled, processed, and preserved food also harms your body when eaten in large quantities. Vitamins mainly come from fresh fruits and vegetables. Farm produce and whole grains provide fiber. To minimize fat, eat less red meat or replace it with more white meat and fish.

5. Exercise

Exercise or sports is a must for health. If you can walk, don’t ride. If you can stand, don’t sit. If you can sit, don’t lie. If you can start exercising from a young age, you have a better chance of keeping your agility as you get older.

6. Sadness

Xu Yuyu, an 18-year-old girl from Shandong Province, was scammed out of a large amount of her tuition fees. The deep heartbreak took her life as a result. Researchers in America found that sadness and grief can harm the heart. An upset mental state can literally bring on the “broken-hearted syndrome,” displaying symptoms like chest tightness and shortness of breath, which are similar to those of a heart attack. For health’s sake, talk with friends, family, or trusted ones when you are sad or grieving, and don’t keep it all to yourself.

7. Depression

According to a 20-year survey conducted by the University of Chicago on character traits and causes of death, it was found that the number of people who died of cancer who also had depressive traits was double those of non-cancer cases. The study pointed out that depression was likely a factor in the induction of cancer.

8. Work

All things have a limited life, including human organs. People who properly maintain themselves well both at work and play can live longer than those who waste away their time. You should treat time responsibly and try not to procrastinate. If you are mentally depressed for more than three months, you need to break this pattern. Arrange for a holiday or take a rest for a few days.

9. Loneliness

Lonely elderly people are prone to depression, Alzheimer’s, and cardiovascular diseases. Interpersonal interaction and communication can help remove the loneliness and benefit your health.

Translated by Cecilia and edited by Helen

