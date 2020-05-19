Doctors Recover From the CCP Virus After Reciting the ‘Nine Sacred Words’

Since the outbreak of the CCP virus in Wuhan, China, there have been reports of people recovering from the infection and coming out from near death after sincerely reciting the “Nine Sacred Words.” There are several instances of this happening. One such instance is of a couple, both of them are doctors of Western medicine who caught the infection. Fortunately, their nephew taught them a sacred formula. They tried it in good faith, and both soon recovered. They put aside their modern medical methods and thinking for a secret formula that modern medicine cannot explain. This is a phenomenon worth exploring and pondering.

Some might think that the couple may have mental problems and wonder what was actually on their minds? However, as doctors, they knew that until the right vaccine to fight the virus is found, the only relief at the moment, however slight, would be medication or injection, or else there is no chance of rescue at all.

The CCP virus has spread everywhere, the incubation period is very irregular, and in some cases, there are no symptoms at all. This couple realized the limitations of modern medicine and being at their wits’ end, turned to Chinese medicine.

From the theory of traditional Chinese medicine, the reason why a person can be infected with a virus is that there is insufficient “yang” energy in the body. Insufficient yang means a lack of righteousness and a weak system. A yang-deficient body can cause the mental processes to become sluggish and one cannot think clearly or righteously. When a person lacks righteousness, their physique and the immune system become weak, so there is no resistance left to overcome viruses.

Judging by ancient Chinese medical theory, Wuhan pneumonia is evil energy. To subdue evil energy, we need to have sufficient “yang” that can recharge the immune system and change the condition. It is just that simple. How did the ancient Chinese guard against plagues? Let us take a look at an ancient text of Chinese medicine, Huangdi Neijing, or The Yellow Emperor’s Classic of Internal Medicine. This text is structured as a dialogue between the Yellow Emperor and one of his ministers, Qi Bo, who is a mythological Chinese doctor.

The Yellow Emperor asks Qi Bo: “The five plagues are coming; irrespective of age, whether young or old, they can easily be infected and all their symptoms are similar. The infection cannot be treated by external measures, so how can they be avoided?” Qi Bo answers: “Those who are not infected usually have righteous energy, hence, their body cannot be easily invaded by evil energy.”

Take an example from ancient Chinese history. This is about Wen Tianxiang who is looked upon as a hero and a popular symbol of patriotism and righteousness in China. Wen was a Chinese poet and politician in the last years of the Southern Song Dynasty. In the preface of his famous classic Song of Righteousness, he wrote about his captivity by the invading Yuan armies in 1278.

He recounts how he was tortured for his refusal to yield to the Yuan Dynasty and his experience of being confined inside a dungeon which was damp and dark, with limited air circulation, filthy with urine, excrement, and rotting rats. It is a place that can accumulate evil energy and breed plague and disease. Despite being confined in the dungeon for two years, Wen was not infected by any diseases. Miraculously, instead, he remained in good health. According to Wen himself, during this period, he sincerely cultivated in accordance with the universal law and it is from here that he sustained and maintained himself with righteous thoughts.

Wen’s experience is exactly what had been recorded in the text of the Yellow Emperor’s classic that said: “Righteous energy inside our body, the evil energy cannot invade.” Then, how can you obtain righteous energy?

As the ancients assert, when a person cultivates their inner self, “qi” can be transformed into high-energy matter and this is how the person can achieve righteousness. On the other hand, evil is a negative element and much of its substances cannot be seen with the naked eye, such as viruses and bacteria. They are considered evil according to the ancient concept. Since ancient times and proven by history, only righteous energy can resist or eliminate evil energy.

In 2016, an American journal published a research paper on the role of mind thinking. In the report, it stated: “When a person with a normal state of mind exhales into an ice glass, a solid, colorless, and transparent substance will adhere to the glass. When people who are in a state of resentment, anger, fear, and jealousy exhale into an ice glass, the condensed matter will show different colors, and through chemical analysis, it is found that people’s negative thinking can produce toxins in human body fluids.” On the other hand, for people with kind thoughts who are always reciting kind and sacred words, such as “Truthfulness, Compassion, and Forbearance are good,” it is found that there is a positive effect on the body that enhances positive energy. This positive energy is found to eliminate evil energy.

So, what is the secret formula that is so magical, positive, and powerful? It is the Nine Sacred Words: “Falun Dafa is good, Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance is good.” From experiences of those who recite the Nine Sacred Words with a sincere heart and mind, they can feel the rapid mobilization of righteous energy within their body. This is the quickest way, but one should not just stop there, as to nurture your inner self, you must be consistent and persist in cultivating character, virtue, mind, and body till the end.

Translated by Chua BC and edited by Michael Segarty

