Personal Motivation Techniques to Get Back in the Game

Everyone has those days when you feel down, in the dumps, and incapable of moving ahead. You don’t really have to be diagnosed with clinical depression or have any reason whatsoever — some days, it just irritates you to be you, and you just can’t get things done the way you want or as the situation demands. There could be a million reasons for this, some of which you may know, some of which you don’t. But the real question to be asked is…. How do you get out of this slump, and back on track?

Whether it’s getting back to the gym after an injury, pursuing a new target at work, starting a challenging project for your business, or just getting your homework done, it’s normal to fall into a procrastination pit and fall back. The key is to understand this and work towards getting yourself motivated to get things done.

Break the chain

It’s important to understand that your mind and body need to be in perfect sync to achieve your goals. When the mind seems to be faltering from the path you need it to be on, it could be signaling that you need a break and time to reflect. Engaging in an activity that has nothing to do with what you’re struggling to achieve for some time can help you get back into the zone. It could be a five-minute run, phone conversation with a friend, playing a game with your child — anything that removes you from the cycle that you are currently in. Break and regroup.

Acknowledgment

Motivation is not some secret sauce you can inject into your body and get going on your way. When you are trying to accomplish something that is new and intimidating, you need to acknowledge that this is something you signed up for, and it’s a package deal. Where there is the high and exhilaration of achieving the goal, there is also the ebb and flow that comes with it. There will be moments of desperation for you to overcome. It’s almost like waiting for a bus. Sometimes, all you need is to sit tight and have faith that your bus may not be there when you want it, but it will come.

Channeling

Carlin Flora, the author of Friendfluence, stated in an interview: “Research shows over time, you develop the eating habits, health habits, and even career aspirations of those around you. If you’re in a group of people who have really high goals for themselves you’ll take on that same sense of seriousness.”

Motivation is energy, and like all other forms of energy, you can’t create it out of thin air. It has to be transferred or converted from some source. Seek out your sources. Most successful people didn’t start out as self-motivated people. They were just smart enough to keep themselves in an environment conducive to gaining confidence. Surround yourself with motivated people. Books can also help; talking with people who have achieved what you’re trying to do is inspirational. You can channelize your energy and gain momentum to get back on the path.

Baby steps

There are a lot of scenarios where you feel like you’ve bitten off more than you can chew. Everyone starts small. Don’t commit yourself to an ambition that eats you up. Put yourself in a situation where you can’t fail. Take the smallest steps first and get your mind to sync with the positive vibe of victory, however small it may be.

Take one small step; live for one hour at a time. Most of the time, all you need to think about is the next step. The rest will fall into place when it has to.

When all is said and done, when we feel down and incapable of moving forward, it’s time to listen carefully to our instincts. Each person is inspired and motivated by unique things. It’s important that you understand how your mind works and set up motivational landmarks you can revisit mentally to get roaring back into the game.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list