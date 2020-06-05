The Tremendous Power of Inner Peace

Keeping abreast of the times and changing with them is something really worth striving for. With the COVID-19 spreading around the world, people are looking for alternative ways that can help bolster a positive state of mind. Many people have experienced first-hand the benefits that practicing peaceful meditation can bring.

Posture

At the end of a busy day, sitting down in the “lotus position” on a cushion by candlelight is just so calming. Such a state of relaxation is a great way to help one de-stress.

Meditation may also help to identify and release bad habits. Moreover, it can present a person with a fresh outlook on life. It may also be alternated with gentle stretching exercises. A holistic approach for mind and body is definitely the best way to attain overall wellbeing and lasting peace of mind.

Ancient far-eastern cultures were astute. They believed in maintaining a healthy balance between body and mind. Even before doing any work, they would practice breath control and pay attention to posture. They understood that self-discipline enhances one’s quality of life. In fact, nowadays, many doctors strongly recommend yoga or meditation as an alternative to medicines in order to assist in stress relief and to cure ailments.

Kung Fu Panda

The power that comes from inner peace is observed in the movie Kung Fu Panda. One time, Master Shifu says: “Anything is possible when you have inner peace.” In Kung Fu Panda 2, Master Shifu introduces Po to the concept of inner peace, “the calm state of mind and spirit that allows one to harness the flow of the universe.” Po doesn’t want to listen to Shifu because he is in too much of a hurry to stop Lord Shen (the bad guy) from conquering China and destroying Kung Fu.

Po fails in his mission because his emotions are in turmoil. It’s only afterward, upon reflection, that Po realizes his shortcomings. He is then able to go back to Shifu’s teachings and achieve inner peace. With a clear mind, Po accomplishes his mission successfully.

Daily practice

In New York, a world-famous dance group called Shen Yun Divine Performing Arts practices meditation as part of their routine. The company’s dancers are known to captivate their audiences with purity and grace.

The dancers believe that through study and meditation, their thoughts are cleaner and purer. “Meditation also facilitates greater synergy amongst everybody,” they claim. The company believes in the traditional methods of cultivation and self-improvement, reminding us of a well-known saying: “To elevate one’s mind is to elevate one’s art.”

Qigong meditation today

There are quite a few good meditation practices available these days. The best ones offer free instruction and group practice. The practices that yield the finest results usually teach character development along with physical exercises and concentrated meditation.

Genuine teachings and cultivation methods all require one to be a virtuous person.

Practicing meditation and self-improvement in daily life has great benefits. Cultivating the mind and body can enable you to attain a beautiful aura of peace, health, and harmony. The power of inner peace attained through meditation practice is boundless. Just try it!

