Winter Melon Is Good for Weight Loss and Is an Antioxidant

Despite its name, winter melon is tasty in the summer. There are some foods that winter melon can pair up with. However, there are some contraindications to note when eating it which, if overlooked, can do more harm than good. We will start with what you cannot add winter melon to:

Ricebean

Both winter melon and ricebean are diuretics. Together, they increase the urine amount drastically in an average person and can quickly cause dehydration.

Mangosteen

Both winter melon and mangosteen are cold in food energy. When consumed together, they cause damage to the stomach and intestines and result in sickness, such as diarrhea.

Crucian carp

Crucian carp is gentle food that nourishes the stomach, induces diuresis, reduces edema, and detoxifies. However, when paired with winter melon, the diuretic properties of both ingredients are intensified as a result and can cause dehydration.

Vinegar

Winter melon is rich in vitamins and minerals while vinegar is proven to have antimicrobial and antioxidant effects. However, the two should not be cooked together because vinegar can destroy the nutrients that winter melon contains.

Now, for foods that winter melon pair well with

Shrimp

Winter melon contains the anti-oxidant selenium. Shrimp is rich in astaxanthin, which is a strong antioxidant that works against cancer as well. A dish made with these two ingredients can suppress abnormal cell growth helping to prevent tumors.

Kelp

Winter melon is low in calories and high in potassium, which is good for preventing high blood pressure. Kelp on the other hand contains nutritious elements to lower blood lipids and blood sugar. When paired together, they serve to balance these body conditions even more effectively.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms nurture the spleen and stomach. Their rich, coarse fiber works well for constipation. Together with diuretic winter melon, the pair makes a good dish to detoxify and loosen up stubborn stool.

Jujube

When cooked together, winter melon and jujube can lower body lipids and aid in weight loss.

Translated by Cecilia and edited by Helen

