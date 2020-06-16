Stand Up and Speak Out: Help Hong Kong Eliminate the CCP

Hong Kong industrialist, 72-year-old Yuan Gongyi, has openly taken a stand to oppose the so-called National Security Law enacted against Hong Kong by the mainland regime. He has taken a firm and vocal stand in public as well as in the media. There are some critics that doubt his intentions and think that he is merely seeking publicity to help his children run for election. To his critics, Mr. Yuan soundly reiterates that he is making this stand to fight and win back Hong Kong and to eliminate the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The heroic Mother Yuan

Whether Mr. Yuan’s intentions of wanting to eliminate the CCP are genuine or not may be ascertained and judged by tracing back his family background. His mother was held in prison by the CCP on account of her unbreakable and unwavering faith in Christianity. Mother Yuan began preaching Christianity in Shanghai in the 1950s. It was there that she was arrested. She was harshly sentenced to prison for 20 years, with three of those years in solitary confinement. Her sentence was perverse. During this period, she was persecuted by the communist regime and was treated like a death row prisoner. However, in spite of the persecution, Mother Yuan was not deterred. She held steadfastly to her faith.

She had the courage of her faith and spoke out, face-to-face, with the prison warden. On one occasion, Mother Yuan said to him: “Put down the gun. If you are holding a gun, what is there to talk about? If you have a gun, the whole world will be forced to listen to you.”

The prison warden, who had high respect for Mother Yuan, sighed and said: “If the Communist Party had a person like you, it would be great. All you need to say is: ‘There is no God,’ and we, the Communist Party, will let you go immediately. It’s as simple as this.” However, Mother Yuan persisted for 20 years in refusing to say “There is no God.” She was finally released from prison in 1976.

Since he was only a boy when his mother was incarcerated by the CCP, Yuan Gongyi trained himself to be independent. At the age of 6, he was able to take care of himself. He was even able to see through the evil nature of the CCP due to firsthand experience.

Today, Mr. Yuan himself is telling the people of Hong Kong: “The CCP wants to control your faith, control your soul, and rob you of the control of your own soul.” He pointed out that the CCP’s persecution of Falun Gong practitioners is based on the same dogma.

Fighting the CCP

Mr. Yuan revealed that as early as three weeks ago, he withdrew all his business interests and investment portfolio from the mainland. He has decided to remain in Hong Kong. He has no intention of migrating overseas and being treated like a refugee.

He asserted firmly: “Tell the CCP that I don’t want to make any contribution to their regime. I have sent [messages using] WeChat to all my friends in the mainland to explain my stand. At this critical time, if I do nothing, there is no more chance.”

He continued: “With 7 million people in Hong Kong, everyone can choose to emigrate, but this is not what the people of Hong Kong want, is it? Maybe those rich people, if they are afraid, they can emigrate overseas. I know everyone likes to live in Hong Kong. People are forced to leave because they have no choice. Many wealthy businessmen, government officials, university chancellors, and even large foreign-funded banks such as HSBC and Standard Chartered are forced to express their support for the National Security Law by the Chinese Communist Party.”

Mr. Yuan lamented that those people who stood up to support the new law are like “buzzing insects” who were “abducted by the CCP and there is no escape for them.” For those who advocate the National Security Law, like former Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-Ying, “There is nothing left to say.”

Mr. Yuan stated that he has six children, with four of them living in Hong Kong. He does not want his grandchildren to be without a future or a home.

The only goal is to eliminate the Chinese Communist Party. Mr. Yuan questioned his critics: “Why should I stand up and speak out? I am already 72 years old.” To those people who said that he only wanted to seek publicity to help his son run for election, he said that his son and daughter have their own opinions of what he is doing, but he insists on telling the truth.

Mr. Yuan said that some people, after listening to his speech, felt better or felt comforted. However, he stressed that his responsibility is not to comfort the people of Hong Kong. He has a clearer goal. All his strength will be focused on the elimination of the Chinese Communist Party.

He again pointed out that everyone should speak out to condemn the CCP. “Today, tens of thousands of families have been destroyed by the CCP. If no one will speak out, then I should say something, right? I, at least, speak out to represent my own family first.”

Uniting with the UK and US to save Hong Kong

Mr. Yuan believes that the CCP is pushing the Hong Kong National Security Law to turn Hong Kong into “one country, one system,” which triggered the U.S. to impose sanctions against the CCP. Mr. Yuan also stressed that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stand up for Hong Kong. So he decided to take the initiative to save Hong Kong with the help of the UK and the U.S.

Mr. Yuan wrote an open letter to U.S President Trump to save the young people of Hong Kong. In the letter, Mr. Yuan lamented that to fight for democracy there is a high price to pay. Too many of Hong Kong’s young people have been arrested, abused, raped, and murdered. At the same time, it is suspected that many children were abducted, secretly sent to the mainland, and detained in concentration camps. There has been no news of them since then.

Mr. Yuan called upon the United States to help Hong Kong to resist the CCP. “If we wait any longer, there will be another holocaust. The Chinese Communist Party will never stop until they control the whole world. If we don’t stop the CCP now, it will be too late!”

Translated by Chua BC and edited by Michael Segarty

