5 Ways to Make Your Morning Routine Efficient

Doing the morning tasks speedily enough and getting on track to work can be cumbersome. In fact, some people can get too stressed trying to finish up everything before getting ready to go to the office. And this might end up affecting your mood the entire day. To help you streamline your morning routine, here are five tips you should try to implement.

1. Breakfast

Preparing a healthy breakfast takes time. If you try to cook something fast, you’ll probably end up not having a nutritious meal. So always prepare as much of your breakfast that you can the night before and store it in the refrigerator. Since you will have adequate time to prepare the night before, you can ensure that you are able to eat a filling, nutritious breakfast every morning. Plus, if you do not have a coffee maker with a timer, consider buying one.

2. Grooming

Grooming your hair every day can consume a lot of time, especially for women who have long hair. You will have to wash it, wait for it to dry, comb it thoroughly, and then style it neatly. If it is not necessary, you should think of avoiding washing your hair every single day. Instead, wash it only on the alternative days or once in three days. Dry shampoos can help you mask any dirt, oil, or odor in the hair.

For men, shaving is a task that can take some time. Shave just once a week on the weekends when you are free. If you feel like you should shave at least twice a day on weekdays, do it at night. Dressing up is another issue. Some people take a lot of time when deciding what to wear. Do this the night before rather than wasting time in the morning. You can also iron the clothes and do whatever preparation you need on them. The next morning, you just have to open your wardrobe and you can select the clothes to wear right away.

3. Alarm clock

When the alarm goes off in the morning, some people tend to shut it off thinking that they will wake up very soon. However, they might take more time than expected to wake up, which can force them to do the morning routine frantically. So do not keep the alarm near you. Instead, keep it at a distance where your arm cannot reach. This way, when the alarm rings, you will have no choice but to get out of your bed to shut it off.

4. Phone

When you wake up, do not spend too much time on the phone. Check it quickly to see if there are any urgent messages. After that is done, keep the phone in your room and do not take it with you while you do other things. Otherwise, you might keep checking the phone every now and then, wasting precious time.

5. Packing things

If you take a bag to work, pack up for the next day every night. Do not wait until the morning to perform this task. If something is missing, say a calculator, and you are unable to find it quickly, you will spend a lot of time looking for it in the morning. In the evening, even if the calculator is missing, you will have enough time to look for it.

