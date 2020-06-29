End of the Gravy Train for CCP Officials as Overseas Assets Are Targeted

On June 10, the Republican Study Committee (RSC), composed of 150 members of the U.S House of Representatives, released a National Security Strategy report that includes the toughest sanctions ever proposed by the Congress against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The report recommends comprehensive sanctions on visas for senior Chinese officials and their families, composed of 25 members of the Central Politburo, 205 full members and 171 alternate members of the Central Committee, and all 2,280 delegates of the 19th National Congress of the CCP.

The U.S. sanctions on the CCP officials have begun to bite hard and take effect as their overseas assets have been exposed one after another.

On June 16, Hong Kong and Taiwanese media published a detailed list of assets of Han Zheng, the Vice Premier of the State Council and a Politburo Standing Committee member of the CCP. Han Zheng’s assets in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong amount to billions of U.S Dollars. Han Zheng’s mistress and illegitimate child are residing overseas.

Relevant information revealed that Han Zheng’s mistress, Gao Suqin, was born on June 28, 1978. She was a former staff member of the Shanghai Municipal Committee Office. Their illegitimate child, Han Huaxi, was born on November 12, 2005. Gao and her child hold New Zealand permanent resident status and have lived in Australia for a long time. Han Zheng’s wife, Wan Ming, also lives in Australia.

Han Zheng has another child, a daughter, Han Xue, born on October 15, 1986. She is a naturalized citizen of Australia and now the controller of the Australian subsidiary of Greenland Group.

Earlier, Taiwanese politician Chen Zhaonan published a signed article saying that Han Zheng’s hidden assets overseas may amount to over US$3.5 billion. There is another Chinese official, Wang Yang, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the CCP, having assets and fixed deposits possibly amounting to several billions of dollars.

The article also names a list of many high-ranking CCP officials and their relatives in the United States with assets that are now listed in the U.S. as potential seizure or forfeiture items. This list has been classified as “black material.” It has been estimated that the assets of overseas CCP officials amount to as high as US$500 billion.

The United States is the first port of call as a safe haven for corrupt CCP officials. Media previously reported that more than 7,000 CCP corrupt officials are now hiding in the United States. As early as 2010, a professor in the Central Party School of the CCP revealed that 1.18 million spouses and children of the Chinese officials have settled abroad.

On October 3, 2018, Hong Kong media revealed that many senior officials and military generals of the Chinese Communist Party have vast amounts of funds in the United States. Some of the Chinese Communist “big tigers” have trillions of dollars in assets in the United States. Family members also migrated to the United States using divorce as cover. All of these assets may be targeted by the U.S. government for forfeiture and/or seizure.

The looted wealth of the CCP officials transferred to the United States has already reached astronomical figures. Jiang Zemin’s family is a well-known corrupt Chinese family. They are also known as “China’s leaders in corruption”. It is reported that overseas assets controlled by Jiang’s family include stocks, funds, bank trusts, energy shares, technology shares, gold futures, real estate, overseas holding companies, offshore companies, and so on.

These assets are held by Jiang Zemin and his grandson, Jiang Zhicheng, on behalf of the Jiang organization. Earlier reports revealed that the total amount of cash and assets held by the Jiang Zemin family at home and abroad has exceeded US$500 billion. All of these vast assets, trophies, and gains may now be listed as forfeiture and seizure items by the U.S. government.

Translated by Chua BC and edited by Michael Segarty

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list