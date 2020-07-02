Applying Feng Shui to Bedroom Art

If you are planning to place some artwork in your bedroom, you might want to ensure that you follow feng shui principles so that the paintings harmoniously blend in with the room. There are two important things you should consider — the bagua of your home and the type of imagery depicted in the painting.

Bagua

Bagua essentially means the feng shui energy map of your home. Armed with the map, it will be easier for you to create harmonious energy in the bedroom since it will offer a basic idea of what shapes and colors to emphasize and which ones to avoid in the bedroom décor. A bagua will also let you know about the specific life energy of the bedroom region — whether it is located in a “love and marriage area” or “creativity” area, and so on. All such information will allow you to decide which type of artwork to place in the bedroom.

The painting can also be selected based on the Yin-Yang energy dominant or lacking in the room. “If your bedroom requires more feminine energy (the ‘Yin’), then you might grace it with colors that denote femininity and gentleness as well as patterns and designs of a similar kind. If the goal is masculinity (the ‘Yang’), the colors, patterns, fabrics, and designs of a stronger and darker kind would be appropriate. Images of nature and still life, and portraits and photos of loved ones smiling and happy are applicable to both feminine and masculine and help establish balance and positive energy for your bedroom,” according to Spirit Within Art.

Your bedroom is where you should enjoy feelings of warmth, love, and comfort. So avoid placing paintings that are too aggressive, violent, or depressing. Paintings that have too much blue color should be avoided since the color represents the water element and is not considered ideal for a bedroom. Excessive blue color is believed to deplete the positive vibe.

Image themes

If you are unsure what type of paintings to use in the bedroom, go for something that depicts fruit or flowers. They symbolize gentle nature and do not generate any negative energy. Flowers that are considered to have positive vibes include — lotus flowers, chrysanthemums, magnolias, plum blossoms, bamboo, jade, orchids, and so on. When it comes to fruit, pineapples symbolize wealth, oranges prosperity, pomegranates filial children, and lychees good luck to descendants.

People also place paintings of grassy meadows and open fields in the bedroom. However, they pay scant attention to where they are placed. These types of paintings symbolize the gathering of natural forces and energies. If you place the painting of an open field behind the bed, it would symbolically create a void behind where you lie. Experts will always tell you to place such paintings in front of you. Plus, try to make sure that the paintings have mountains in them. In feng shui, mountains are seen as a symbol of strength and something that promotes harmony.

It is better if you avoid hanging artwork containing wild animals. No matter how beautiful the painting looks, depictions of wild animals are completely unsuitable for a bedroom. Having such artwork inside the room can create chaos in the energy flow. They also have the potential to trigger bad moods in people. Wild animals represent untamed energy and are therefore unsuitable in an orderly environment.

