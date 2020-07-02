Management Insight: How to Unite a Team Around Your Vision

When you are assigned as the leader of a team, a major challenge will be to unite the members around your vision. Until and unless the members of the team share an enthusiasm for the realization of the business goal, no amount of hard work will bear any significant result. In this post, we will look at a few ways you can unite your team around your vision.

Set targets

Usually, the main vision is too big a target for employees to work toward. This is why it is essential that the overall vision is divided into smaller targets. These targets must be well set so that the completion of each one should take you closer to the fulfillment of the vision. For example, if the vision of the company is to be the number one beer brand in Atlanta, then the targets must specify the sales to be achieved by area, the marketing tactics to be employed, the offers and promotions to be given during the sales campaign, etc.

Encourage inputs

Rather than making your team blindly follow you, it is better to ask for their input, including methods of implementing. When the team sees that their opinions and suggestions are being valued and put into practice, they will have more faith in the leadership. In fact, they will be more interested in ensuring that the team achieves success and fulfills the vision set by the business.

Assign roles and responsibilities

The employees should also be very clear on their roles and responsibilities in the team. If they are unsure of what exactly they are supposed to do, there will be confusion. Conflicts can also emerge where a member accuses another of not doing their job even though the latter may not be truly responsible. Such conflicts will obviously depress the team morale and turn every member against one another. So be sure to assign specific tasks to each member and explain their role and its relation to others clearly.

Constant review and improvements

Once the members start work, it is essential that they are reviewed on a constant basis. It should then be compared against expected performance. Areas in which the employees fail to meet expectations must be analyzed, and immediate steps must be taken so that they can get their performance up to par. This will ensure that the team always refines its practices, thereby making it easier to achieve the business goal.

Appreciate good work

All people like to be appreciated for anything good that they have done. Employees will be delighted if you congratulate them on their excellent performance or thank them for an invaluable input. And if you can do this in front of other employees, then all the better. This will boost the confidence of the employees while also making them committed to the growth of the business. In addition, appreciating one member will also trigger a healthy competition within the team, which will be an overall positive development for the company.

Include growth opportunities

Make sure that team activities are set in a way that offers tremendous scope for growth. Every member of the team must attain at least some progress during the course of the job. This can be anything from a raise in salary, growth in skills, higher positions in the company to increased confidence, etc. As long as the members feel that being a part of the team allows them to grow financially, psychologically, or socially, they will remain interested in ensuring that the team keeps delivering their best.

