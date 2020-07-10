7 Qualities That Make a Wise Leader

Though many people reach leadership positions, very few possess actual leadership qualities. A business that fails at placing real leaders in charge will soon start facing difficulties. A wise leader ensures that the business is able to compete successfully in the marketplace while running smoothly through proper management and productive employees. Below, we take a look at seven qualities that characterize wise leaders.

1. Clear vision

The hallmark of a great leader is that they possess a clear vision of what is to be achieved. And it is toward this vision that they lead the rest of the team. In business, a leader should be clear on their goals. In this way, employees feel confident that they are working toward something distinct and significant. If leaders have foggy visions, they will not be able to work toward fulfilling the organization’s objectives or guide their internal decision-making processes. Furthermore, they will not be able to predict future changes. As for employees, under a weak leadership with a lack of right focus, they will struggle needlessly, believing they are just a cog in the main machine, leading to feelings of insignificance. As a result, they will likely be less interested in working with the organization, which will inevitably impact its success.

2. Strong ethics

A good leader maintains a strong work ethic. They know that their leadership position comes with responsibilities and setting an example for the employees under them. It’s been found that the more ethical the leader is, the more ethical the employees strive to be. In contrast, a leader who is known to commit immoral actions will end up with employees who think likewise. This could be anything from on-site misdemeanors like misappropriating business funds to nepotism and sexual harassment. Hence, a wise leader will always stay away from unethical behaviors with a principled stand that spreads throughout the organization.

3. Initiative

People like leaders who take initiative. After all, being called a “leader” entails that they lead. A wise leader ensures that they are always at the forefront of any new development. It is said that once you’ve thought it out, you shouldn’t delay the implementation. And by seeing their leader take risks boldly and swiftly, the employees will also be motivated to try out new things. This helps in developing a culture of innovation within the organization.

4. Genuine care

An organization will succeed faster when employees work to their fullest potential. A business where the employees feel unappreciated by their superiors, where their well-being is never taken into consideration, will eventually end up being a failure. An efficient manager understands this well. As such, they always take extra care to ensure that their employees are well taken care of. This includes not forcing them to overwork, paying salaries on time, being reasonable with their sick leaves, appreciating a good effort, and most importantly, taking the fall. Employees work according to the leader’s instructions and when they fail, bad leaders plant the full blame on them. When employees know their leaders have their backs, there is a sense of loyalty. In this case, they’ll work harder and with renewed sincerity because they realize that they’re working for one of their own.

5. Impartial

No one likes a team leader who treats some members with a higher value while constantly underplaying others. The most obvious impact of this is a high employee turnover ratio. Impartiality is a highlight of the wise leader. For example, if their family members work in the company and committed a mistake that would typically lead to suspension, then an unbiased leader ensures it gets done. They will not let personal feelings get in the way of duty. By remaining impartial, they gain the respect and trust of employees.

6. Feedback

If there is anything that an employee gets disheartened with the most, it is the neglect that is shown to their feedback by managers. In the course of work, it is inevitable that employees will come up with new ideas that might help the business or discover shortcomings that impact the performance of an operation. A smart manager always hears out such critical feedback. This not only keeps employees happy, but it also guarantees that crucial shortcomings are resolved in a timely manner. In contrast, a foolish leader dismisses employee feedback out of arrogance, which discourages the rest of the team and kills off their enthusiasm for improving their company.

7. Knowledgeable

A wise leader is often very knowledgeable. This knowledge is not just limited to business, but also expands to other areas. People respect those who come across as learned and knowledgeable. A leader who can talk to employees about the economic condition of the country, the philosophy of Aristotle, the curious behavior of ants, and the amazing planets in the universe made out of diamonds, and so on, will definitely impress, inspire, and motivate their employees with their story-telling capabilities and intelligence.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list